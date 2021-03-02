World
Mikhail Gorbachev celebrates 90th birthday in quarantine – Times of India
MOSCOW: Mikhail Gorbachev, the historic reformer who presided over the collapse of the Soviet Union, on Tuesday marked her 90th birthday in quarantine and as everyone is “tired” of viral restrictions, her spokesperson said.
Congratulations from all over the world, with the Russian President Vladimir Poutine, American leader Joe biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel all sending their best wishes, said Gorbachev’s spokesperson.
“He is in hospital quarantine for the duration of the pandemic,” Vladimir Polyakov, spokesperson for the Gorbachev Foundation, told AFP.
“He’s had enough, like all of us,” Polyakov said.
Gorbachev, who will mark the day with his family and friends, has received a “bunch” of messages from all over the world, Polyakov said.
He added that Gorbachev would speak to his family and friends in a socially remote setting, possibly via video link. “We have everything in place,” added Polyakov.
In his post earlier Tuesday, Putin said Gorbachev was an “exceptional” politician who had helped change the history of the world.
“You rightly belong to a series of brilliant and exceptional people, distinguished statesmen of the modern era who have greatly influenced the course of national and world history,” the Russian president said in the published message. by the Kremlin.
He praised Gorbachev’s “energy and creative potential”, noting that the former Soviet leader remained involved in humanitarian and other projects.
Putin and Gorbachev had a complicated relationship. Over the years, Gorbachev has alternated between subtle criticism of the former KGB officer and praise as Russia’s luck for stable development.
Putin dismantled much of what the Soviet leader was working to achieve in terms of guaranteeing freedoms in Russia such as freedom of assembly and freedom of speech.
The current president has declared the Soviet collapse “the greatest geopolitical disaster of the century”.
Polyakov said that during his isolation, Gorbachev continued to work.
“He publishes books and articles,” he added.
Congratulations from all over the world, with the Russian President Vladimir Poutine, American leader Joe biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel all sending their best wishes, said Gorbachev’s spokesperson.
“He is in hospital quarantine for the duration of the pandemic,” Vladimir Polyakov, spokesperson for the Gorbachev Foundation, told AFP.
“He’s had enough, like all of us,” Polyakov said.
Gorbachev, who will mark the day with his family and friends, has received a “bunch” of messages from all over the world, Polyakov said.
He added that Gorbachev would speak to his family and friends in a socially remote setting, possibly via video link. “We have everything in place,” added Polyakov.
In his post earlier Tuesday, Putin said Gorbachev was an “exceptional” politician who had helped change the history of the world.
“You rightly belong to a series of brilliant and exceptional people, distinguished statesmen of the modern era who have greatly influenced the course of national and world history,” the Russian president said in the published message. by the Kremlin.
He praised Gorbachev’s “energy and creative potential”, noting that the former Soviet leader remained involved in humanitarian and other projects.
Putin and Gorbachev had a complicated relationship. Over the years, Gorbachev has alternated between subtle criticism of the former KGB officer and praise as Russia’s luck for stable development.
Putin dismantled much of what the Soviet leader was working to achieve in terms of guaranteeing freedoms in Russia such as freedom of assembly and freedom of speech.
The current president has declared the Soviet collapse “the greatest geopolitical disaster of the century”.
Polyakov said that during his isolation, Gorbachev continued to work.
“He publishes books and articles,” he added.
Source link