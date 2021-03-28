Mike Sonko of Kenya: the rise and fall of the former governor of Nairobi

The former governor is known for his flamboyant dress style

In a dramatic fall from grace, the colorful former governor of Kenya’s capital Nairobi now faces numerous criminal charges, including money laundering and terrorism. So who is Mike Sonko and how did he become one of Kenya’s foremost politicians?

Short gray line of presentation

Known for his glitzy lifestyle, flashy clothes and expensive jewelry, Gidion Mbuvi Kioko earned the nickname Sonko – Swahili slang for a wealthy person – after publicly distributing money to his followers in the slums of Nairobi.

The name stuck.

Long before entering politics and earning his nickname, he was jailed in the 1990s on a land fraud case. He managed to escape prison by bribing his guards, before being arrested and sent back to prison.

After being released he set up successful businesses including a vibrant matatu (minibus taxi) business, real estate company and nightclub in Nairobi, and he now had the money and courage to go into politics.

At the age of 35, he became an MP in 2010, becoming a senator three years later, before Mr Sonko was finally elected governor of Nairobi in 2017.

It was a spectacular rise and there were high hopes that he would lead a transformation of the capital as he had promised, despite a modest educational background, having only studied up to high school.

He was a maverick who seemed to have defied all expectations and understood the city’s many problems.

And for those who doubted his abilities, he had a former chief executive of an oil company as deputy governor to help him implement his big plans for the city.

Military trellis

But just as his rise was epic, his fall was equally remarkable. He was indicted in December for serious misconduct and abuse of power.

Mr. Sonko also faces numerous charges in court, including several cases of corruption, assault and terrorism-related offenses. He denies them all.

He is said to have embezzled over 300million shillings ($ 2.7million; £ 1.9million) partly through improperly awarding contracts to companies of friends who allegedly transferred money to his accounts staff after receiving their payments from Nairobi County.

The story continues

He was also recently accused of recruiting and arming a militia, purchasing military clothing associated with terrorist groups and financing terrorist activities.

A picture of himself and his private security in full military uniform on a public forum, which he allegedly posted on his social media pages, is part of the case against him.

There is no indication of when Mr Sonko will actually stand trial – he faces multiple charges, some of which date back to 2019.

He and his supporters say the accusations are politically motivated and aimed at intimidating him.

His relations with the administration in power are very distant from the person who had successfully asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to make his appeal a few years earlier.

“ The president is on the loudspeaker ”

In 2014, as national authorities dispatched bulldozers to demolish residential houses allegedly built on public land in Nairobi, Mr Sonko, then the city’s senator, rushed to the scene.

Structures built illegally on public or riparian lands, like this one, have been demolished in the past

Part of the crowd watched desperately, seeing their investments razed.

The senator called President Uhuru Kenyatta and put it on the loudspeaker: “Your Excellency, sir,” said the senator, “here in Balozi [an estate in Nairobi], houses worth billions of shillings are being destroyed. “

“Who is demolishing them?” asked the president.

“It is the Minister of Agriculture … I had written a letter to his office and he assured me that he would not do it. He is here and now the houses are demolished”, replied Mr. Sonko.

The president said he would stop the demolitions. The crowd screamed in excitement.

Moments later, the minister confirmed that he had been ordered to stop the demolitions, until the dispute on the ground was resolved.

“The president is my friend. I put him on call because I trust him – he’s the most accessible president in the world,” Sonko said at the time.

Despite all his influence and access to power, Mr. Sonko had been in politics for less than five years at the time.

“ I was a criminal and a former prisoner ”

Mr. Sonko began his political journey in 2010, when he ran for a parliamentary by-election.

He was a virtually unknown entity in politics, but he was wealthy and flamboyant – he splurged and endeared himself to the masses. He won easily.

Mr Sonko became an MP when he was only 35

Mr. Sonko’s unconventional demeanor has often been criticized, including his brash and laid back style, and his love for bling.

In 2011, as a new deputy, he was expelled from parliament for wearing ear studs and sunglasses. “I represent the young people who elected me to parliament,” he told the BBC. He said he would fight to change dress rules, although he never succeeded.

As a lawmaker, he took part in various protests, which saw him roll down the road and hit a wall. He used his private NGO to provide free services while he was a senator, facing criticism for seeking to undermine the then governor.

He sometimes recorded private conversations and posted them on social networks, earning himself the epithet “recording artist”.

Even as governor, his antics continued. As the coronavirus pandemic arrived in Kenya, it came under criticism for including small bottles of Hennessy cognac in food packages distributed to vulnerable residents of Nairobi.

“Alcohol is believed to play a major role in destroying the coronavirus,” he said. The World Health Organization warns that alcohol consumption can weaken the immune system.

“We will have a few small bottles of Hennessy in the food packaging that we will give to our people…” – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Note: WHO warns that drinking alcohol does not protect you against COVID-19 and can be dangerous pic.twitter.com/vuSuVAb8dy – Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) April 14, 2020

In addition to his peculiarities, Mr. Sonko’s criminal record has often surfaced in public discussions about his integrity, especially in light of his popularity and remarkable rise in politics.

In 2012, Kenya’s Committee on Administrative Justice – an office that investigates complaints against public entities and officials – listed Mr. Sonko among politicians deemed “unfit to stand for election on political grounds. factual integrity “.

Mr. Sonko has always rejected these criticisms.

“My detractors call me a criminal … yes I am a former prisoner, I was a former criminal, but today I am the governor of this great city,” he said in 2019.

‘He failed to run a city’

When Mr. Sonko was sworn in on August 21, 2017, he vowed that the city would never be the same again.

“I will be working around the clock to ensure efficient and timely services to all of our residents,” he said.

Governor vowed to clean up Nairobi

Yet his blunt manners and unorthodox managerial approach have led to a series of constant resignations, layoffs and fallout with city officials.

The promise that the governor would transform the county was not to be.

“Sonko did not know how to manage the official structures of government, and he is leaving the scene in the same way and the same drama with which he came,” said Senator Isaac Mwaura later.

Eventually, the governor ceded some of the county’s functions to the national government under the direction of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) headed by a general.

At the time of signing the agreement, a court order barred him from entering the office. He also faced a threat of impeachment.

‘It was all the hype’

Although Mr Sonko initially said he voluntarily surrendered some of his powers, he regularly fought to get them back, alleging at one point that he had been duped.

In the end, Mr Sonko said he regretted joining politics

President Kenyatta said the governor failed to rule the city and offered to help the NMS.

“I told my friend Sonko, if you need help I’ll try to get someone in, but he focused on wearing glasses and bragging about the job he said he was doing.” , recently said the president.

The president says he initiated the impeachment of Mr Sonko because of his lack of performance and acrimonious leadership style.

It was a disappointing ending for those who wanted real change and believed Mr Sonko’s administration would.

He had promised better services – and although he cited some accomplishments, including reclaiming grabbed public land and rebuilding roads, for many it ultimately seemed like a hype.

His quick-fix nature and his gifts that initially attracted him to some meant little responsibility for the promises he made to the public that elected him.

Now freed from the responsibility of the public service, he has plenty of time to prepare for the many legal challenges that await him.