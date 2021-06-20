Mike Sigov: the president’s conversation with Putin has not budged

June 20 — Despite tangible results, the Biden-Putin summit was little more than a public relations victory for the Russian side.

First of all, it was clear in advance that the summit would allow Mr. Putin to once again grab the world’s attention and use it as a step in his signing whataboutism, presenting himself as the equal of the President Biden.

And that’s exactly what happened.

The infamous Russian plutocrat took advantage of it and got away like the thief he is.

He’s a regular user of the secret police to assassinate political rivals, the judiciary to fabricate politically motivated trials, and the mass media to brainwash people at home, and he also uses hackers and trolls. to instigate and support riots in the United States and its military to invade neighboring countries. countries.

Nonetheless, he had the nerve to express “concerns” about the human rights of the prisoners at Guantanamo and the attackers at the Capitol headquarters.

No wonder critics of President Biden among Republicans and many of his Democratic supporters – not to mention oppressed liberals in Russia – felt the summit was premature.

True, President Biden made clear the red lines that Russia should not cross and outlined areas for possible cooperation, but Mr Putin had deliberately crossed those lines some time ago and words alone are not enough for him. back. them.

Instead of holding the summit, the White House should have made its perspective sparkle like a carrot at Mr Putin’s bad behavior to induce him to adopt a more reasonable behavior, as opposed to that of a murderous autocrat who orders the death of its detractors, more recently. including a poet.

As for the possible areas of cooperation ostensibly established at the summit, the main one – the control of strategic nuclear weapons – was pretty obvious and mutually recognized anyway, given a dangerous combination of Russia’s huge arsenal of nuclear weapons and of its chronic governance problem.

The resumption of talks on strategic stability and nuclear arms control appears to be a tangible result of the summit, where both sides effectively confirmed their adherence to the Reagan-Gorbachev joint declaration at the 1985 Geneva summit that “a war nuclear cannot be won and must never be fought “still applies.

This, however, is a bad excuse for President Biden for meeting Mr. Putin in Geneva last week.

After all, Mr. Putin is not suicidal, so if he hasn’t pressed the button yet, and given that the Russians were savvy enough to prevent an accidental launch, they most likely remain so now, with or without the top.

To be doubly sure, Mr Biden’s unequivocal statements that Mr Putin must respect human rights was a big departure from former President Donald Trump’s sycophantic behavior towards the Russians.

All of these pros and cons of holding the summit seem almost irrelevant when you consider the situation here in America, where nearly half of those who pay attention at the summit sometimes seemed to root for Mr Putin.

Maybe before we had a summit with Russia, we should have first negotiated among ourselves and come to an agreement on mutually agreed terms so that we all hear the same when we pledge allegiance to the United States and to their Constitution, including the ideas of separation of powers, freedom of elections and democratic institutions.

Regardless of the summit’s relative success outlook, nothing so far would stop Mr Putin from using his autocratic power to continue to undermine the United States, especially the next time he tries to influence or overthrow the results of the US presidential elections, by arming American social media, conspiracy theorists and stray lawmakers – but thankfully not the president, unlike last time around.

To protect our society, the Biden administration may want to move quickly from talk to action, potentially including reciprocal action.

Very immediately, Putin-linked bank accounts must be shut down, and the pro-Putin Fifth Column in the United States got busy – first and foremost by creating the Jan.6 Riot Commission.

Unless we address our own political divide, any post-summit appearance of improvements in relations between countries will not go beyond the lens.

Mike Sigov, a former Russian journalist in Moscow, is an American citizen and editor for The Blade.