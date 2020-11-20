World
Mike Pompeo visits Israeli museum in honor of Christian Zionists – Times of India
JERUSALEM: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo concluded a trip to Israel on Friday with a visit to a Jerusalem museum that honors Christian Zionists and was founded by a prominent evangelical adviser to the Trump administration.
The museum visit came a day after Pompeo became the first Secretary of State to visit a Israeli colonization in the occupied West Bank. He also announced a new policy allowing settlement products exported to the United States to be labeled “made in Israel” and a new initiative to combat the Palestinian-led international boycott movement.
Christian Zionism is a belief of some Christians that the return of the Jews to the Holy Land and the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948 was in accordance with Bible prophecy.
The Friends of Zion Museum was founded by Mike Evans, a prominent evangelical supporter of Israel. Evangelical Christians are among the president Donald trumpstaunch supporters and praised his unprecedented support for Israel. They would also constitute an important constituency if Pompeo were to continue his election after Trump’s presidency.
Pompeo did not speak publicly at the museum and left Israel at noon.
The Trump administration has broken with decades of US policy to support Israel’s claims to war-seized territory and to isolate and weaken Palestinians.
He moved the US embassy to the disputed Jerusalem, took the position that settlements do not violate international law, recognized Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights – which Pompeo also visited on Thursday – and published a Middle East plan that mostly favored Israel and was rejected by the Palestinians. He also adopted a “maximum pressure” campaign against Israel’s nemesis. Iran while negotiating standardization agreements with Arab countries.
The decisions announced by Pompeo on Thursday are largely symbolic and could be easily reversed by the president-elect Joe bidenincoming administration. But it was a powerful display of support for Israel and its Christian allies.
Israel seized the West Bank and East Jerusalem in the 1967 war, territories the Palestinians want for their future state. Palestinians view the settlements as a violation of international law and a major obstacle to peace, a position shared by most of the international community.
Israel seized the Golan Heights Syria in the same war and annexed it later. Last year, the United States became the first country to recognize it as part of Israel, a position Pompeo reaffirmed during his visit to the strategic plateau on Thursday.
Biden is opposed to settlement building and pledged to take a more impartial approach aimed at restarting peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.
