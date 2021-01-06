World
Mike Pompeo congratulates Jaishankar on advancing US-Indian relations | News from India – Times of India
WASHINGTON: appeal to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar a great diplomat and leader, outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the relationship between the United States and India was made “all the stronger” by working with a friend like him.
“US-Indian relations have been made all the stronger with a great diplomat and leader as a friend,” Pompeo tweeted.
Pompeo also posted a photo of him with Jaishankar along with the tweet.
In the same tweet, he thanked Jaishankar.
Pompeo used the hashtag ‘HowdyMody’ to signify the Prime Minister’s historic speech Narendra modi with the president Donald trump in Houston in 2019.
He also used # ‘ModiHaitoMumkinHai’ which means Modi makes it possible.
Pompeo and Jaishankar speak frequently on the phone and exchange views on regional, bilateral and global issues.
Pompeo’s tweet came as president-elect Joe biden is preparing to take office on January 20.
