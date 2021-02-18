Migrants on the move again in Mexico and Central America

TENOSIQUE, Mexico (AP) – In the first Mexican refuge reached by migrants after trekking through the Guatemalan jungle, some 150 migrants are sleeping in its dormitories and 150 more are lying on thin mattresses spread across the floor of his chapel.

Just six weeks after the start of the year, the refuge known as “Les 72” welcomed nearly 1,500 migrants, up from 3,000 last year. It has halved its dormitory space due to the pandemic. This was not a problem last year as few migrants arrived, but this year he has been overwhelmed.

“We have a huge flow and there is no capacity,” said Gabriel Romero, the priest who runs the refuge in Tenosique, a town in the southern state of Tabasco. “The situation could get out of hand. We need a dialogue with all authorities before this turns into chaos. In particular, he would like the government to help migrants who camp outside while they are full.

Migrants from Latin America – from the Caribbean, South America and Central America – are on the move again. After a year of pandemic-induced paralysis, people in daily contact with migrants believe the northward flow could return to the high levels seen in late 2018 and early 2019. The difference is that this would occur for a pandemic.

Health protection measures imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19, including drastic reduction in bed space in shelters along the route, mean fewer safe spaces for migrants in transit.

“The flow is increasing and the problem is that there is less capacity than before to meet their needs” because of the pandemic, said Sergio Martin, head of the non-governmental aid group Doctors Without Borders in Mexico.

Some shelters remain closed by local health authorities and almost all have had to reduce the number of migrants they can help. Applications for visas, asylum or any other official document are being held up by the reduced capacity of the government due to the pandemic to process them.

“This is not a post-COVID migration; it’s migration in the midst of the pandemic, which makes it all the more vulnerable, ”said Ruben Figueroa, an activist with the Mesoamerican Migrant Movement.

Some migrants expressed hope for a more friendly welcome from the new US administration or started moving when some borders were reopened. Others are being pushed by two major hurricanes that swept through Central America in November and desperation compounded by the economic impact of the pandemic.

Olga Rodríguez, 27, had been walking for a month since leaving Honduras with her husband and four children, aged 3 to 8, after Hurricane Eta flooded the house of street vendors. They arrived in Mexico and applied for asylum, but they said it would take six months. Forced to sleep in the street, they changed plans.

“The children suffered from the cold, we got wet and I told my husband if we were going to be in the cold and the rain, better to walk,” she said of Coatzacoalcos. Their target now is the United States.

President Joe Biden’s administration has taken steps to roll back some of former President Donald Trump’s toughest policies, but a policy remains allowing U.S. border officials to immediately fire almost anyone due to the pandemic . The U.S. government fears the most promising message will spark a border rush and says it will take time to implement new policies.

The number of people apprehended at the US-Mexico border in January was more than double that of the same month last year and 20,000 above January 2019. This week, families were seen crossing from Ciudad Juarez and turn to the border patrol in the hope of seeking asylum.

“Wait in your country, or if you’re in Mexico, wait” until you’re sure you can cross legally, recently said Roberta Jacobson, the White House’s top border adviser.

Last week, the Biden administration announced it would slowly begin processing the roughly 25,000 asylum seekers who have been forced to wait for their procedures in Mexico to be completed under Trump. It was to start Friday at three border crossings.

Mexico has so far said it will continue to impose “orderly” migration, which in practice means trying to contain migrants in the south since Trump threatened tariffs on all Mexican imports in 2019.

On Tuesday, Mexico’s National Institute of Immigration said in a statement that authorities had carried out 50 raids on freight train lines since January 25 in southern and central Mexico, detaining nearly 1,200 migrants .

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador recently warned migrants not to be fooled by traffickers who promise the United States will open its doors.

Isabel Chávez, one of the nuns working at the Palenque migrant shelter, about 100 kilometers from Tenosique, said she had to reduce the number of days migrants stay to a maximum of two because of “the avalanche”. migrants who arrived in January. There are said to be as many as 220 migrants there, up from 100 they would see before the pandemic began in March 2020, she said.

In Tapachula, the largest Mexican city near its border with Guatemala and home to Mexico’s largest detention center, there are also signs of an increase. “There are more people seeking refuge and the increase in the number of migrants is evident in the city’s public spaces,” said Enrique Vidal Olascoaga, lawyer for the non-governmental organization Fray Matías de Córdova, which helps migrants in legal procedures.

César Augusto Cañaveral, director of the Bon Pasteur refuge in Tapachula, lamented having to close the doors of the refuge after it was full at the end of January.

“Now we are bringing food to the streets and some sleep outside,” but this has worried neighbors at the shelter, who are worried about the risk of COVID-19 infections. “It’s going to be more complicated than (the wave of migrants in) 2018, because the icing on the cake is COVID-19,” he said.

Now, more than 1,300 kilometers to the south-east, some 1,500 migrants in various camps in Panama plan to travel to Tapachula, either as a temporary stopover en route to the US border or to begin the asylum process in Mexico.

Panama reopened its border at the end of January and since then, groups have left the dense Darien jungle that separates Panama and Colombia. The government transported them to other camps closer to the Costa Rican border to make room for the new arrivals.

Guatemalan immigration officials last week warned that a new caravan of migrants could form in the coming days in Honduras. In January, Guatemalan authorities blocked the first caravan of the year, returning nearly 5,000 Hondurans to their country over a 10-day period.

But as Guatemala focused on the caravan, other migrants moved north, as always in small, inconspicuous groups. It was during last month’s caravan that shelters in southern Mexico began to see their numbers increase, mostly Honduran migrants.

Small groups of migrants are more vulnerable to criminals who kidnap and extort them, activist Figueroa said.

The most invisible are those who pay smugglers who cram them into trailers like the one Mexican authorities arrested in Veracruz this week. Inside were 233 migrants, mostly from Guatemala.

In late January, 19 bodies, shot and burned, were found in a van near the Mexico-Texas border. Most were Guatemalan migrants. A dozen state police officers were arrested in connection with the case.

“We foresee an increase in violence,” said Sergio Martin of Doctors Without Borders, noting that despite the pandemic, migrants continue to be pushed to move illegally.

Just down the border from where the bodies were found, Reverend Francisco Gallardo, director of the Matamoros migrant shelter, said he recently arranged for two pregnant women to give birth in the Mexican town.

“Two families with two eight-month-old pregnant women have just crossed the river” in the United States, he said, referring to the Rio Grande that separates the two countries. “They already had their ferryman and decided to risk him.”

Back in southern Mexico, migrant Edilberto Aguilar continued to walk. “It’s a chain,” said the 33-year-old Honduran. “One day we arrive and tomorrow others arrive. It never ends.

PA writers Juan Zamorano in Panama City and Sonia Pérez D. in Guatemala City contributed to this report.