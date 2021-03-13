Migrants call for international investigation into deadly Yemen fire

SANAA, Yemen (AP) – A leader of the Yemeni capital’s migrant community on Saturday called for an international investigation into a fire that ravaged a detention center last week, killing at least 44 people, mostly Ethiopian migrants.

At a press conference in Sana’a, Othman Gilto, who heads the Ethiopian community, accused the “negligence” of the Houthi rebels who control the capital, as well as the United Nations, which has aid agencies present in Yemen. The blaze also injured more than 200 people, he said.

Some 900 migrants, mostly from Ethiopia, were held at the facility – including 350 inside a warehouse – when the fire broke out on Sunday, according to the International Organization for Migration. It was three times the capacity of the facility, he added.

At least 43 of the dead were buried on Friday in a cemetery in Sana’a in an environment of heightened security. Women from the migrant community were seen screaming and crying as ambulances, carrying the bodies, arrived from a funeral service at a large mosque.

Abdallah al-Leithi, leader of the Sudanese community in Sana’a, said many dead did not have IDs and could not be identified, adding that most “had not given their real names” on documents before the fire.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis.

Survivors and local rights activists say the fatal fire erupted when guards fired tear gas into the crowded warehouse, trying to end a protest against allegations of abuse and mistreatment in the facility.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels did not state the cause of the fire, did not mention a protest, or did not make a final toll. They said an investigation had been opened but no findings had been announced. The Houthis have also blocked the United Nations Migration Agency from accessing injured migrants in hospitals, the agency said.

Yemen’s six-year civil war hasn’t stopped migrants from entering the country, desperate to travel to neighboring Saudi Arabia to find jobs as housekeepers, servants and construction workers.

Some 138,000 migrants embarked on the arduous journey from the Horn of Africa to Yemen in 2019, but that number fell to 37,000 last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. More than 2,500 migrants arrived in Yemen from Djibouti in January, according to IOM.