Migrants ask for help at sea, shamefully ignored: Pope – Times of India

Pope Francis (AFP, file photo)

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis Sunday denounced as shameful the death of 130 migrants in the Mediterranean , saying they pleaded for two days for help with their overcrowded, sinking rubber dinghy in the sea off Libya, but that potential rescuers choose “to look away.”

François called the tragedy of the sea last week a “moment of shame”.

The migrants had appealed for help on Wednesday. When a humanitarian rescue boat and a merchant ship in the area navigating in very rough waters arrived at the scene on Thursday, the deflation boat had partially sunk, several bodies were seen in the water and no survivors were seen. ‘has been found. Rescue centers in Libya, Malta and Italy had been alerted, according to the European Union border protection agency Frontex , one of whose planes had located the dinghy.

“I confess that I am very saddened by the tragedy which has unfolded again in recent days in the Mediterranean,” the Pope told people who had gathered in Saint Peter’s Square to hear his traditional Sunday remarks. noon pronounced by a window overlooking the square.

“One hundred and thirty migrants died in the sea. These are people, human lives, who for two whole days begged in vain for help, help which did not arrive,” said Francis.

“Let us pray for these brothers and sisters, let us all wonder about this latest tragedy”, declared the Pope. “It’s a moment of shame.”

“Let us pray for these brothers and sisters and for the many people who continue to die on these dramatic journeys,” continued the Pope. “Pray also for those who can help but prefer to look away. Pray in silence for them.”

SOS Mediterranee, a humanitarian group whose rescue vessel Ocean Viking sailed to the location of the distressed dinghy amid strong winds and waves, said a Libyan Coast Guard vessel was supposed to arrive at the scene but never did.

Libyan coast guard officials said the bad weather and the need to help other stranded migrants in the waters off the North African country meant he could not reach the dinghy in time. Libyan-based human traffickers are launching dinghies and small unfit fishing boats filled with migrants in the hope of reaching European shores for a better life.