Migrant evacuation flights resume in Libya

CAIRO (AP) – The United Nations said on Friday it had resumed humanitarian evacuation flights for migrants stranded in Libya after authorities suspended them for several months. The announcement comes after a massive crackdown on migrants by Libyan security forces.

The UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement that it evacuated 127 people to Gambia from the Libyan city of Misrata on Thursday. He said Gambian migrants were among thousands more waiting to return home thanks to the organization’s voluntary return program.

Evacuation flights for migrants have been operated sporadically amid the conflict in Libya and have been periodically suspended due to the fighting. The latest suspension came from the country’s interior ministry on August 8, according to IOM.

Libya was in turmoil over the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that overthrew and killed longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi. The North African nation has since become a popular, albeit extremely dangerous, route to Europe for those fleeing poverty and civil war in Africa and the Middle East. Many leave for Italy, crammed by traffickers in boats in poor condition.

Earlier this month, Libyan authorities launched a massive crackdown on migrants in the western coastal town of Gargaresh, detaining more than 5,000 people within days. In response, many turned to a community center run by the UN refugee agency’s office in the nearby city of Tripoli, camping outside and asking to be evacuated.

On Friday, UNHCR’s refugee agency said there were still 3,000 vulnerable people left outside its community center for fear of government raids. The agency said it had suspended operations at the center for security reasons, but was still able to offer some limited arrangements to migrants. He welcomed the resumption of humanitarian flights, but also called on the government to urgently respond to the needs of asylum seekers and refugees in a “human and rights-based manner”, especially those who cannot return to their country of origin.

Migrants detained in Libya have been held in overcrowded detention centers where torture, sexual assault and other abuse are rife. UN-commissioned investigators said on October 4 that the abuse and mistreatment of migrants in Libya could constitute crimes against humanity.

The migration agency has been running evacuation flights for those wishing to return home since 2015 and since then has returned some 53,000 migrants. The program receives funding from the European Union and the Migration Fund of the Italian Foreign Ministry, according to the IOM statement.