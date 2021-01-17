Migrant caravan, now in Guatemala, could pose first test for Biden
Thousands of migrants from Honduras have entered Guatemala and plan to continue north to the United States, which could be a first test of the immigration policies of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. committed to easing the Trump administration’s asylum restrictions.
After a few hundred people were able to pass the border police on Friday, thousands more followed Guatemala on Saturday. Officials said between 7,000 and 9,000 people had entered the country, many of whom were bypassing coronavirus checks.
the government of Guatemala said that it “regrets this violation of national sovereignty and calls on the Central American governments to take measures to avoid putting their inhabitants, as well as the communities crossed by these people, in danger in the face of the pandemic”.
Migrants are expected to encounter continuous obstacles along their route. The Guatemalan authorities set up checkpoints, blocked parts of the caravan not far from its entry into Guatemala and were able to start repatriating some of the migrants by bus, The Associated Press reported.
Mexican authorities have posted additional troops and immigration officers along the country’s southern border in anticipation of the caravan.
“In our national territory, we must guarantee orderly, safe and regular migration, respecting human rights and humanitarian policies”, Francisco Garduño Yáñez, director of the National Institute of Immigration of Mexico, said in a statement Friday.
Members of the group told reporters they were pushed to escape the crime, poverty and homelessness exacerbated by the pandemic and two hurricanes late last year.
“We have nothing to feed for our children and thousands of us are asleep in the streets”, Maria Jesus Paz, mother of four, told Reuters news agency. She said her family lost their home in storms, forcing them to flee.
“This is why we are making this decision, even though we know the trip could cost us our lives,” she added.
the back-to-back hurricanes that hit Central America in November, “destroyed livelihoods in a region already facing an economic crisis and where the incomes of thousands of families had already been seriously reduced due to the pandemic”, the International Committee of the Red Cross said saturday.
The Trump administration has struck a series of deals with Mexico and countries in Central America to prevent migrants from reaching the United States. Mark Morgan, the acting commissioner of customs and border protection, said on Saturday that Guatemala continued to implement the agreement.
“Guatemala continues to support the regional alliance that is committed to ensuring safe, orderly and legal migration and to protecting public health during the global pandemic,” Mr. Morgan said on twitter. The Guatemalan immigration agency “is already returning members of the caravans to Honduras after their illegal entry into Guatemala.”
During the presidential campaign, Biden said he would act quickly to overturn tighter asylum restrictions enacted by the Trump administration, which have disqualified those who did not seek protection by going to the United States and forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico. .
But last month, Mr Biden, in an effort to avoid a border rush, said such changes could not be implemented immediately after taking office and that his administration would need “probably the next six months” to develop a “more humane policy” for the treatment of migrants.
“It will be done and it will be done quickly, but it cannot be done on day one,” Biden said.