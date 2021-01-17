Migrant caravan, now in Guatemala, could pose first test for Biden

Thousands of migrants from Honduras have entered Guatemala and plan to continue north to the United States, which could be a first test of the immigration policies of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. committed to easing the Trump administration’s asylum restrictions.

After a few hundred people were able to pass the border police on Friday, thousands more followed Guatemala on Saturday. Officials said between 7,000 and 9,000 people had entered the country, many of whom were bypassing coronavirus checks.

the government of Guatemala said that it “regrets this violation of national sovereignty and calls on the Central American governments to take measures to avoid putting their inhabitants, as well as the communities crossed by these people, in danger in the face of the pandemic”.

Migrants are expected to encounter continuous obstacles along their route. The Guatemalan authorities set up checkpoints, blocked parts of the caravan not far from its entry into Guatemala and were able to start repatriating some of the migrants by bus, The Associated Press reported.