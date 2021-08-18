Midnight evacuation of India from Afghanistan, escorted by the Taliban

Outside the main iron gate of the Indian Embassy in Kabul, a group of Taliban fighters waited, armed with machine guns and rocket-propelled grenade launchers.

Inside the compound were 150 diplomats and Indian nationals, growing nervous as they watched the news of the Taliban tightening their grip on the capital, which they had taken a day earlier without a fight.

Their situation was precarious.

Pakistan has long been the Taliban’s biggest backer, using the country for so-called “strategic depth” in endless battles – real and diplomatic – with its Indian rival.

India, in turn, has strongly supported the government that took power when the Taliban were driven out, earning them the hatred and enmity of the hard-line group.

But the Taliban fighters outside the Indian embassy were not there to take revenge but rather to escort them to Kabul airport, where a military plane was waiting to evacuate them after New Delhi took over. decided to close his mission.

As the first of about 20 vehicles left the embassy on Monday evening, some of the fighters greeted and greeted the passengers, including an AFP news agency correspondent.

They were guided to the street that exits the city’s green zone and onto the main airport road.

The embassy’s decision to ask the Taliban to drive out the Indians came when fighters closed access to the once heavily fortified neighborhood after capturing Kabul the day before.

A quarter of the roughly 200 people who had gathered at the foreign mission had already left Afghanistan by plane before the country’s new rulers took full control of the city.

“When we evacuated the second group… we faced the Taliban, who refused to let us out of the green zone,” said an official who left with the group on Monday.

“We then decided to contact the Taliban and ask them to escort our convoy.”

Two separate escort promises failed to materialize during the day, baffling the large group crouching at the embassy, ​​with one diplomat likening the experience to “house arrest.”

It had been dark for several hours when the cars finally left the compound and began the five-kilometer (3-mile) journey to the airport.

The snail-pace journey lasted five hours, with passengers spending every minute in constant fear of a potential attack.

“I immediately knew it was time to go”

Unknown checkpoints had been set up and thousands of people displaced by the war were along the road.

At intervals, Taliban fighters accompanying the Indian convoy jumped out of their own vehicles and pointed their guns at the crowd, forcing them to back down.

A man who appeared to be in charge of the troops fired a few shots in the air to frighten a large group gathered around an intersection.

The escort departed once the convoy reached the airport, where American soldiers had taken up positions and coordinated the flights.

After an additional two-hour wait, the group boarded an Indian C-17 military transport plane that took off at dawn, landing later that morning at an air base in the state of Gujarat, in western India.

“I’m so happy to be back,” Shirin Pathare, an Air India employee from Kabul, told AFP news agency as he stepped off the plane. “India is paradise.”

Another Indian citizen, cradling his two-year-old daughter, recalled the chaos and anguish of his hasty departure from his office and the city.

“Just a few hours before I got on the plane, a group of Taliban came to my workplace,” said the man, refusing to give his name to AFP.

“They were polite but when they got there they took two of our vehicles. “I knew right away that it was time for me and my family to leave,” he added.