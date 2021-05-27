Middle East & Africa In Vitro Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2027 – Impact of COVID-19 and Regional Analysis by Product and Services; Technology ; Application ; Final user

The market for in vitro diagnostics in the Middle East and Africa is expected to grow by US $ 2,675. 1 million in 2019 at US $ 3,454. 0 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The aging population is extremely vulnerable to viral infections as well as chronic diseases. Diabetes in adults generates a higher risk of functional limitations, loss of autonomy, frailty and disability. The increasing incidence of diabetes along with the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease in adults provides lucrative opportunities for the growth of the in vitro diagnostics market in the Middle East and Africa. According to a United Nations report (2017), the number of older people is expected to increase dramatically in Africa, followed by the Middle East and Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Asia-Pacific. Older people are more prone to chronic diseases. Hence, increasing adult population is driving demand for advanced diagnostic systems which is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The in vitro diagnostics market in Middle East and Africa is segmented on the basis of products and services, technology, applications and end user.Based on products and services, the market is segmented into reagents and kits, instruments, software and services.

In 2019, the Instruments & Kits segment accounted for the largest market share and the Instruments & Kits segment market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of in vitro diagnostics in the region.

Moreover, factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with increasing awareness and availability of the product in considerable margins are expected to drive the market growth of the instruments and kits segment during the forecast period. .

Countries in the Middle East and Africa have taken precautionary measures, such as lockdowns, and imposed strict regulations to control the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The majority of countries in the region depend on it. other region for medical reasons. appliances and other products.

Therefore, there has been a shortage of various test kits in a few countries, but various international organizations such as the International Federation of the Red Cross, the Red Crescent and the United Nations Volunteers (UNV) program have greatly helped provide the DIV. installations in every possible way.

Various European companies have provided support by offering their rapid immunochemistry test, and the import of rapid test kits has propelled growth opportunities for various companies to expand their business in the region.

In addition, the growing developments in the healthcare industry in the Middle East and Africa are expected to foster growth in the years to come.

The overall Middle East & Africa In Vitro Diagnostics market size was calculated using primary and secondary sources To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research was conducted using internal sources and external to obtain qualitative and quantitative information on the market.

The process also serves to get overview and forecast for the Middle East & Africa in vitro diagnostics market with respect to all the segments in the region.Moreover, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical information on the topic.

Participants in this process include industry experts such as vice presidents, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, as well as external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders, specializing in the Middle East and Africa in -Vitro diagnostics market.

HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.; DANAHER; ABBOTT; SIEMENS AG; SYSMEX CORPORATION; THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC.; BD; BIOMERIEUX SA; BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.; and QIAGEN are among the players operating in the market.

