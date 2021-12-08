Middle East nuclear-weapon-free zone – and the elephant in the room

Secretary-General António Guterres addresses the Conference on the Establishment of a Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction in the Middle East, which took place from November 29 to December 3. Credit: UN Photo / Eskinder Debebe

UNITED NATIONS, 08 Dec. (IPS) – Israel’s nuclear presence in the Middle East is best characterized as “the elephant in the room” – an obvious fact intentionally ignored in deafening silence.

A Wall Street Journal cartoon amplified the idiom, when it depicted a group of animals huddled together in the jungle with the elephant complaining, “I don’t know why they keep on telling me. ignore when I’m in the room.

No one wants to openly discuss Israel as a nuclear power because it is a politically sensitive issue, especially in the United States.

And Israel has remained low-key in the company of the eight other nuclear powers of the world – the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China, Russia, India, Pakistan and North Korea – and it has never officially declared itself a nuclear power.

In an opinion piece in the New York Times last August, Peter Beinart, professor of journalism and political science at the City University of New York, wrote that American attempts to “feign ignorance about guns Israeli nuclear weapons mock America’s non-proliferation efforts.

Last December, President-elect Joe Biden warned that if Iran goes nuclear, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt could go nuclear too — “and the last thing we need in this part of the world is an accumulation of nuclear capacity. “

But like most US politicians and presidents, including Barack Obama, Biden also believes it is best to ignore Israel’s nuclear weapons and never challenge them in public.

In 2000, Professor Beinart said, when asked a reporter if he knew of a Middle Eastern country with nuclear weapons, he replied, “I don’t want to speculate.

It’s time for the Biden administration to tell the truth, Beinart wrote.

The nuclear weapons game in a militarily and politically unstable Middle East is turning in circles and in semi-circles, reaching a point of no return.

If Israel gets away with its nuclear weapons, the Iranians argue, “why shouldn’t we also go nuclear,” while the Saudis, Egyptians and Turks warn, “If Iran goes nuclear, we will follow suit. too “.

The Busher nuclear power plant in Iran. Talks on the country’s nuclear deal have resumed. Credit: IAEA / Paolo Contri

Meanwhile, since 1967, five Nuclear Weapon Free Zones (ZENs) have been established around the world – in Latin America and the Caribbean, the South Pacific, Southeast Asia, Africa and Central Asia. .

But such an unarmed zone in the conflict-ridden Middle East remains elusive.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres points out that the five established zones include 60% of the 193 UN member states and cover almost the entire southern hemisphere.

Guterres welcomed the successful conclusion of the second session of the “Conference on the Establishment of a Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction in the Middle East”, which was held on November 29. to December 3, and commended participating States “for their constructive engagement and decision to establish a working committee to continue deliberations during the intersessional period.”

Dr MV Ramana, Professor and Simons Chair in Disarmament, Global and Human Security at the School of Public Policy and Global Affairs (SPPGA), University of British Columbia, Vancouver, told IPS that the establishment of a zone nuclear-weapon-free in the Middle East is not only a major challenge, but it is also important.

The challenge is mainly due to Israel’s refusal not only to discuss its decades-old nuclear weapons program, but even to recognize it, while attacking countries like Iran even for its energy-related programs. nuclear, he argued.

Being supported by the United States, which adopts one rule for Israel and another rule for other countries, it is very difficult to involve Israel, said Dr Ramana, who is also director of the Liu Institute for Global Issues and director. acting of the Center. for Research on India and South Asia (CISAR) at the Asian Research Institute.

The only way to change this state of affairs is to mount efforts like this. Even if they don’t succeed, they at least raise the issue publicly, Dr Ramana said.

Hillel Schenker, co-editor of the Palestine-Israel Journal, told IPS that there is no doubt that a Middle East nuclear-weapon-free zone (WMD) is in everyone’s best interests. the peoples of the region.

However, the issue of an ADM-free zone is simply not on the political or public agenda in Israel, whose leaders and people find it very convenient to be the region’s only suspected nuclear power. , he noted.

“And that also doesn’t seem to be on the agenda of the Egyptians who were the main defenders of the Zone.”

At present, he said, the main possible step to move forward towards this goal is a successful conclusion of the talks being held in Vienna for a relaunch of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), of the nuclear deal with Iran and the Western powers.

Although Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid have expressed their opposition to a renewed deal, many senior officials in the Israeli security establishment support it and believe it was a major mistake for it. Former Prime Minister Netanyahu for urging former US President Trump to withdraw from the JCPOA, he added.

If the talks fail and Iran moves towards the nuclear threshold, it could produce a very dangerous chain reaction that could motivate Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey and possibly others to also try to go nuclear, seriously destabilizing the whole region. , says Schenker.

Abdulla Shahid of the Maldives, president of the United Nations General Assembly, said nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regimes remain essential to ensure that such an intolerable reality never emerges. And nuclear-weapon-free zones are crucial for the success of disarmament and non-proliferation regimes, he said.

Like other regions, he argued, the geopolitics of the Middle East are complex. Reaching fair settlements that will satisfy all parties requires strong diplomacy and negotiations based on good faith.

The addition of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction to the region’s politics will complicate an already difficult process, undermining confidence and portending existential consequences.

It was in recognition of this that the General Assembly mandated a nuclear-weapon-free Middle East in 1974, he said last week.

