Middle East envoys express deep concern over violence in East Jerusalem

Friday’s violence has been described as one of the worst seen in Jerusalem for many years. Some 200 Palestinians and 17 members of the Israeli police were reportedly injured in fighting around Haram Al-Sharif / Temple Mount. Protesters reportedly threw stones at police on Saturday, who responded with stun grenades, rubber bullets and water cannons.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Envoys said they were “alarmed by provocative statements by some political groups, as well as the launching of rockets and the resumption of incendiary balloons from Gaza into Israel, and attacks on Palestinian farmland in the Bank of the West “.

Imminent risk of deportation

Quartet representatives then expressed concern about the possible evictions of Palestinian families from their homes, in which they have lived for generations, in two neighborhoods of East Jerusalem – Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan – and their opposition to “unilateral actions, which only worsens the already tense environment ”.

It is a reference to a court case involving several Palestinians who risk being deported due to a legal challenge by the settler organization Nahalat Shimon. The risk is considered imminent for four of the families.

The UN called on the Israeli government to end all forced evictions and on Thursday Rupert Colville, spokesman for the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR), warned that, if they were to take place, the evictions in the Sheikh Jarrah case would violate Israel’s obligations under international law.

The fighting on Saturday took place in Laylat-al-Qadr, the holiest day of the Muslim month of Ramadan, after large numbers of worshipers prayed in the grounds of Haram Al-Sharif / Temple Mount. In their statement, the Quartet

The envoys called on the Israeli authorities to exercise restraint and avoid measures that would further exacerbate the situation during this period of Muslim holy days.

“We call on all parties to maintain and respect the status quo in holy places,” the statement continued. “All leaders have a responsibility to act against extremists and to denounce all acts of violence and incitement.”

The declaration concluded with a reiteration by Quartet Envoys of their commitment to a negotiated two-state solution.

UN News / Reem Abaza The traffic goes through the old city of Jerusalem.

37 Palestinian children injured and arrested

Sunday, the United Nations Children’s Fund, Unicef, urged the Israeli authorities to refrain from resorting to violence against children and to release all detained children.

In a joint statement, Ted Chaiban, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, and Lucia Elmi, UNICEF Special Representative in the State of Palestine, noted that 29 Palestinian children had been injured in the past two days, and eight others. stopped. “A one-year-old child was among the injured. Some children were taken to hospitals for treatment with head and spine injuries. This comes after nearly 300 people have reportedly been injured in the region ”.

Senior UNICEF officials said the agency had received reports that ambulances could not arrive to help and evacuate the injured, and that a clinic there had been hit and searched.

The statement called for all children to be protected from violence and kept away at all times, for families’ rights to access all places of worship to be upheld and for the injured to be assisted without restrictions. .