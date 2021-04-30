Middle East coordinator calls for new date for Palestinian elections in due course

The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, said he understood the “disappointment of the many Palestinians” who had spent almost 16 years without being able to vote.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced the postponement of scheduled parliamentary elections amid a dispute over voting rights in Israel annexed East Jerusalem, according to reports.

Israel governs voting conditions in the city, and Palestinians are said to insist that all 150,000 eligible voters be allowed to vote – far more than under a previous deal with Israeli authorities.

“Faced with this difficult situation, we have decided to postpone the date of the holding of legislative elections until the participation of Jerusalem and its people is guaranteed,” Abbas told Palestinian television.

The last Palestine-wide poll in 2006 fueled a factional split, with the extremist group Hamas taking control of the Gaza Strip, while Mr. Abbas’s Fatah party won a majority in the occupied West Bank. Israel.

Democratic way

Encouraging the Palestinians to “continue on the democratic path”, Mr. Wennesland stressed the “broad international support” for transparent and inclusive elections throughout the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.

Giving people the chance to vote would renew “the legitimacy and credibility” of Palestinian institutions and help restore Palestinian national unity, he said.

“It will also pave the way for meaningful negotiations to end the occupation and achieve a two-state solution based on UN resolutions, international law and previous agreements,” the UN official added. .

In addition, setting a new date for the elections would be “an important step” in reassuring the Palestinian people that “their voice will be heard.”

‘Fragile situation’

Noting that the United Nations has reaffirmed its support for strengthening Palestinian national institutions, the Special Coordinator stressed that a prolonged period of uncertainty risked “exacerbating the fragile situation”.

He called on all parties to maintain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from violence and urged the leaders of all parties to “reduce tensions and create the conditions for a resumption of the electoral process” .