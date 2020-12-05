Microwave ‘attack’ likely source of mysterious illnesses plaguing diplomats and spies, report says
WASHINGTON – The most likely cause of a series of mysterious afflictions that disgusted American spies and diplomats overseas in recent years was radio frequency energy, a type of radiation that includes microwaves, the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine found in a report.
The conclusion of a committee of 19 experts in medicine and other fields cited “directed pulsed radio frequency energy” as “the most plausible mechanism” to explain the disease, known as Havana syndrome, although they said they could not comment. other possible causes and that secondary factors may have contributed to the symptoms, according to a copy of the report obtained by The New York Times.
The report, which was commissioned by the State Department, provides the most definitive explanation to date for the strange illness that has plagued many government employees, first at the United States Embassy in Havana in 2016, then in China and other countries. Many officers suffered from dizziness, fatigue, headaches and loss of hearing, memory and balance, and some were forced into permanent retirement.
CIA agents visiting overseas also experienced similar symptoms, according to Times and GQ magazine reported in October. The officers were traveling to discuss the fight against Russia’s covert operations with foreign intelligence agencies, a fact that adds to suspicion that Moscow is behind the episodes.
Although written in prudent scientific language, the new report reveals strong evidence that the incidents were the result of a malicious attack. He attributes illnesses to ‘directed’ and ‘pulsed’ energy – rather than ‘continuous’ – implying that the exposure of victims was targeted and not the result of more common sources of microwave energy, such as, for example, a cell phone.
He also said the committee found that the immediate symptoms reported by patients – including strange sensations of pain, pressure and sound that often seemed to be emanating from a particular direction or occurring in a specific location of the patient. one piece – were more compatible with a “directed attack.” ”Radio frequency energy.
The committee looked at other causes, like chemical exposures and infectious disease, but said they seemed unlikely.
According to the report, the variability of the incidents, which appeared to affect different people in different ways, left open the possible influence of “psychological and social factors”. And he said some of the victims may experience a condition called “persistent postural-perceptual dizziness,” a nervous system disorder that produces a prolonged feeling of dizziness or unsteadiness.
The episodes were the subject of much speculation and controversy. Many victims, as well as government officials and outside scientists, have long argued that radio frequency energy was the most likely cause, potentially the result of a weapon wielded by a foreign power.
But since 2018, the US government has refused to publicly speculate on these cases, and some scientists have promoted alternative theories, such as some sort of psychological illness that spread in the stressful environment of overseas missions.
Amid the controversy and confusion, some of the grieving officers complained that the United States had not backed them. In several cases, the government initially refused to grant leave and provide necessary medical care, officers said. And since the government was silent about the possibility of a foreign attack, many victims felt the public believed they had made it all up.
Several of the victims having accused Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other officials in the Trump administration have played down the issue in an attempt to avoid disrupting international relations. They are now asking how President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. and his candidate for Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, will answer, especially given the new scientific discoveries.
The State Department handed the report to some congressional officials and others on Thursday and Friday and told them not to share it, after lawmakers pressured the agency for months to publish the report. The Times and NBC News separately obtained the report on Friday, and NBC reported the results earlier.
“We are delighted that this report is now released and that we can complete the data and analysis that may help us reach a possible conclusion on what happened,” the State Department said in a statement on Saturday. .
The ministry also said that “every possible cause remains speculative” and that various factors, including the committee’s lack of access to certain information due to potential security concerns, “limit the scope of the report,” although “they do not diminish its value. “
For the Trump administration, recognizing that the incidents were the result of a foreign attack could have necessitated the evacuation of US missions in China, disrupting an important economic relationship. The administration took a tougher approach in Cuba, which aligned with its broader goal of overturning President Barack Obama’s diplomatic opening with Havana.
The question of Moscow’s possible guilt is thorny, given the sensitivities around President Trump on any issue involving Russia or President Vladimir V. Putin. Moscow denied any role and Gina Haspel, the director of the CIA, did not conclude that the Kremlin was responsible. But some CIA analysts who are Russian experts, diplomats, and scientists say the evidence points to Moscow, which has a long history of experimenting with technology.
The report does not name an author, although it mentions “important research in Russia / USSR” on pulsed radio frequency technology, as well as on the exposure of military personnel in Eurasian Communist countries to microwave radiation. The soviet union bombed the American Embassy in Moscow with microwaves in the 70s and 80s. In a 2014 document, the National Security Agency discussed a microwave weapon used by a hostile country, which sources familiar with the document said was Russia.
Mark Lenzi, a diplomatic security guard who suffered symptoms while working in Guangzhou, China in early 2018, said the administration’s treatment of its employees, including its efforts to “deny and covering up troublesome scientific and medical facts, ”had left him more angry with his own government than the government that hurt him.
“My government looked away when it knew my family and I were injured,” he said. “This report is only the beginning and when the American people know the full extent of this administration’s cover-up of the radio frequency attacks in China in particular, they will be outraged.
Mr. Lenzi sued the State Department for discrimination on the basis of disability. The Office of the Special Adviser conducted two investigations into the conduct of the State Department.
Some family members of affected U.S. government employees have also fallen ill overseas, including Mr. Lenzi’s wife. And at least 14 Canadian citizens in Havana reported experiencing similar symptoms.
The National Academies report also contains a stern warning about the possibility of future incidents and the ability of the US government to detect them or organize a response. The fact that U.S. government employees have reported afflictions not only in Cuba and China, but also in Russia and other countries raises questions about the scale of the incidents.
The committee was unable to assess “specific scenarios involving malicious actors,” wrote Dr David Relman, a professor at Stanford University who chaired the committee, in a preface to the report. Yet, he said, “the mere consideration of such a scenario raises serious concerns about a world with uninhibited malicious actors and new tools to harm others.”
The report recommends that the State Department act now to establish plans and protocols so that it can immediately begin an investigation if similar incidents occur in the future.
“The biggest problem is preparing for new and unknown threats that could compromise the health and safety of US diplomats serving abroad,” the report concludes. “The next event can be even more dispersed in time and space, and even more difficult to recognize quickly.”
The panel said its findings were hampered by the government’s slow and uneven response to incidents, in which different patients were assessed by various methods and clinicians at different times during their illness. He also said the information made available on patients from China was “too scarce and fragmentary to be able to draw any substantive conclusions about these cases,” and therefore the report focuses on the events surrounding the US Embassy. in Havana.
Scientists sent the report to the State Department in August, and agency officials subsequently indicted it. Lawmakers urged the ministry to publicly disclose the results, saying its inability to release the information fits a pattern of secrecy and inaction by the Trump administration. In interviews in October, Dr Relman criticized the department for not moving faster to publish the report.
Some victims said at the time that the Trump administration was trying to avoid closing its gaps in the security of U.S. government employees overseas, particularly ahead of the November election. Asked at the end of October by a journalist about the diseases, Mr. Pompeo did not raise the report and replied only that the government was unable to determine the cause.
Several lawmakers have strongly urged the State Department to be more accountable and to provide appropriate health and labor compensation benefits to all victims and affected family members. New Hampshire Democrat Senator Jeanne Shaheen inserted a long-term benefits provision in the latest defense budget bill that Congress is expected to pass this month, though Mr Trump has threatened to veto the measure for reasons unrelated to the provision.
“Their illnesses and suffering are real and demand a response from Congress,” Ms. Shaheen said. “While I am encouraged by the progress we are seeing, much more needs to be done to uncover the source of these incidents and ensure that no other public servant suffers in this way.
Julian E. Barnes contribution to reports.
Source link