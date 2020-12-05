Microwave ‘attack’ likely source of mysterious illnesses plaguing diplomats and spies, report says

The National Academies report also contains a stern warning about the possibility of future incidents and the ability of the US government to detect them or organize a response. The fact that U.S. government employees have reported afflictions not only in Cuba and China, but also in Russia and other countries raises questions about the scale of the incidents.

The committee was unable to assess “specific scenarios involving malicious actors,” wrote Dr David Relman, a professor at Stanford University who chaired the committee, in a preface to the report. Yet, he said, “the mere consideration of such a scenario raises serious concerns about a world with uninhibited malicious actors and new tools to harm others.”

The report recommends that the State Department act now to establish plans and protocols so that it can immediately begin an investigation if similar incidents occur in the future.

“The biggest problem is preparing for new and unknown threats that could compromise the health and safety of US diplomats serving abroad,” the report concludes. “The next event can be even more dispersed in time and space, and even more difficult to recognize quickly.”

The panel said its findings were hampered by the government’s slow and uneven response to incidents, in which different patients were assessed by various methods and clinicians at different times during their illness. He also said the information made available on patients from China was “too scarce and fragmentary to be able to draw any substantive conclusions about these cases,” and therefore the report focuses on the events surrounding the US Embassy. in Havana.

Scientists sent the report to the State Department in August, and agency officials subsequently indicted it. Lawmakers urged the ministry to publicly disclose the results, saying its inability to release the information fits a pattern of secrecy and inaction by the Trump administration. In interviews in October, Dr Relman criticized the department for not moving faster to publish the report.

Some victims said at the time that the Trump administration was trying to avoid closing its gaps in the security of U.S. government employees overseas, particularly ahead of the November election. Asked at the end of October by a journalist about the diseases, Mr. Pompeo did not raise the report and replied only that the government was unable to determine the cause.