Microsoft’s Bing briefly blocked ‘Tank Man’ on Tiananmen’s birthday

Microsoft’s Bing search engine briefly blocked images and videos of the notorious “tank man” from Tiananmen Square on Friday, the anniversary of Massacre of pro-democracy protesters by China in 1989, in what the company said was an error.

Users outside of China reported that the search engine returned text results for “tank man” – like the unknown person, carrying shopping bags, which blocked a line of tanks in central Beijing after the murders became known. But Bing’s video and image tabs didn’t display any reference to the event.

The geographic extent of the screening was unclear.

Images of “tank man” are routinely blocked in China, as are other references to the military crackdown on protesters in Tiananmen Square, which has left hundreds or more dead.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Early Saturday, the site again returned the video and image results.