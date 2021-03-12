Michigan is expanding access to vaccines to include all people 16 years of age and older as of April 5.

Michigan goes expand vaccine eligibility to everyone 50 and over as of March 22 and to all 16 and over as of April 5, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Friday. The announcement came a day after President Biden’s announcement prime time address, in which he ordered states to expand eligibility to all adults by May 1.

“Almost a million Michiganders of all races have already been safely vaccinated,” Ms. Whitmer, Democrat, said in a statement. “I urge all eligible Michiganders to receive one of the three Covid-19 vaccines.”

Currently, everyone in Michigan 65 and over is eligible for vaccination, as are people over 50 with health conditions that would increase their risk of serious complications from Covid-19, including obesity. hypertension or diabetes. On March 22, all adults with such health conditions will also be eligible.

According to a New York Times database, 19 percent of Michiganders received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 11 percent were fully immunized, putting the state’s pace around the US average.