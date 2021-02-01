World
Michelle Bachelet: UN Human Rights Patron Calls on Burmese Army to Release Detainees | World News – Times of India
GENEVA: UN human rights chief on Monday called for the release of at least 45 people detained Myanmar after the military seized power and expressed concern about internet restrictions limiting freedom of expression “in this critical and frightening time.”
“I remind military leaders that Myanmar is bound by international human rights law, including respect for the right to peaceful assembly, and to refrain from using unnecessary or excessive force,” Michelle bachelet said in a statement.
The Burmese military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government of the Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was arrested along with other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party during early morning raids.
