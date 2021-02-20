Michael Gove blamed for orchestrating the departure of Assistant No.10

Several Whitehall sources told the newspaper Mr Gove, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, orchestrated the dramatic departure of Oliver Lewis from Downing Street – Reuters

Michael Gove has been accused of orchestrating the removal of the Prime Minister’s senior advisor on the Union in an attempt to retain his position in government.

Several Whitehall sources told The Telegraph that Mr Gove, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, orchestrated the dramatic departure of Oliver Lewis from Downing Street on Friday after worrying about being sidelined by the Prime Minister .

Mr Lewis, a close ally of Dominic Cummings, resigned his post as leader of the No 10 union unit after just two weeks in his post, following a bitter power struggle with supporters of Mr. Gove who made his position “untenable”, according to sources.

It is claimed that Carrie Symonds, the Prime Minister’s fiancee, and Henry Newman, another Downing Street adviser, accused Mr Lewis of informing newspapers that Mr Gove’s influence was waning because he had lost his responsibility for managing relations with the EU for the benefit of Lord Frost.

Both deny the claim, but it is understood that Mr Johnson summoned Mr Lewis on Thursday to reprimand him for speaking to reporters, which Mr Lewis denies.

Mr Gove’s brief was reduced this week to Union issues and civil service reform after Lord Frost, the architect of Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, has been appointed Cabinet Minister for European Affairs.

It came after Mr Lewis replaced Luke Graham, a Gove supporter and former Tory MP, as head of union unity a fortnight ago. Sources said Mr Gove believed Mr Lewis was also trying to remove responsibility for the government’s trade union strategy from his brief, weakening his role in government.

“Those responsible for implementing the policy were leaving the Cabinet Office [Mr Gove’s department] at number 10, ”a source said.

“You have Henry Newman trying to regain control. Michael seemed to have his wings clipped a bit by Frost’s movement, and he seemed to have his wings clipped again two weeks ago with Oliver taking over.

Another Whitehall source said Mr Gove disagreed with the new Union strategy devised by Mr Lewis and used Mr Newman in Downing Street to block it by forcing her resignation.

“If you have different views of Henry Newman and others that go into number 10 who are of the same Union opinion as Michael Gove, then you have a clash because in order for Oliver to do his job effectively.” , he should almost cancel Michael, ”the source said.

“If you have a lot of Goveites running number 10, it gets more difficult.”

Other sources described the dispute as a battle between Mr Gove, Ms Symonds and Mr Newman in one camp, and supporters of Mr Cummings in another. “Some things about Carrie were totally unfair and felt pretty sexist to me,” a Whitehall source said.

Mr Newman is a close friend of the Prime Minister’s fiancee and was appointed this week to Downing Street alongside Baroness Finn, Mr Gove’s former girlfriend and another friend of Ms Symonds.

Mr. Lewis is a close ally of Dominic Cummings, having worked with him on the Vote Leave campaign.

The remaining officials who have backed Mr Cummings in government are now supposed to consider their position in the hope that they ‘might be next’, after Mr Lewis resigned and Mr Cummings left and Lee Cain, former director of communications for Mr Johnson, who were deported late last year.

A source close to Mr Gove has firmly denied playing any role in Mr Lewis’ departure, insisting he was’ shocked ‘when he learned the news that the adviser had resigned and failed disagreed with him on Union policy.

“This is categorically wrong. Michael didn’t do that at all, ”the source said. “They worked well together.”

A Downing Street source said: “Michael is absolutely an integral part of government and one of the Prime Minister’s most trusted ministers.”

When asked if Mr. Gove orchestrated Mr. Lewis’ dismissal, the source replied, “I don’t recognize this description of the situation.”

Ms Symonds’ allies said she does not attend government meetings or receive internal government emails, and stressed that it is customary for a prime minister’s spouse to offer informal advice .