Miami Beach to Spring Breakers: No more partying late at night.

Miami-Dade County recently suffered one of the nation’s worst epidemics and more than 32,000 Floridians have died from the virus, an unthinkable cost that state leaders rarely acknowledge. The state is also believed to have the highest concentration of B.1.1.7, the most contagious and possibly deadliest variant of the virus first identified in Britain.

Dr Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, said on Saturday he feared Americans would feel too comfortable as vaccinations ramp up and the daily workload of the country had declined well below its January high. But cases have stabilized at a high level, similar to the summer surge, according to a New York Times Database.

“History has shown us that when you have this plateau, it’s usually the forerunner of another push – we’ve actually seen it in the European Union,” Dr Fauci said on the “Today” show, referring to the last outbreak in Europe which prompted governments to reimpose lockdown restrictions.

“I am really concerned if we declare victory prematurely that the same is going to happen,” Dr Fauci said of the situation in Europe. “If we can just hang on a little longer, the more people get vaccinated, the less likely it is.”

In Miami Beach, law enforcement officials said large crowds were drawn to the city because they were looking for a place with fewer viral restrictions. Hotel rooms and flights have been drastically reduced to make up for months of wasted time.