Miami Beach police disassociate crowds of spring breakers violating new curfew.

Miami Beach officials struggled to enforce a new 8 p.m. curfew on Saturday in the South Beach entertainment district. Videos on social media showed hundreds of people gathered outside after dark saturday and law enforcement dispersing crowds.

In trying to control crowds and take a subject into custody, Miami Beach police say they used pepperballs. Two officers were also injured and taken to hospital, department said. Tweeter. Police stopped at least a dozen people, according to CNN.

The city of Miami Beach, worried about the larger than usual crowds taking the streets of South Beach and the threat of a coronavirus resurgence, declared a state of emergency and increased its curfew on Saturday in order to close the late evening spring break. partying which he said had gotten out of hand.

Law enforcement officials said many people were drawn to the city this year for spring break because, like the state as a whole, has relatively few viral restrictions. Hotel rooms and flights have also been drastically reduced, to make up for months of wasted time.