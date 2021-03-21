Miami Beach police disassociate crowds of spring breakers violating new curfew.
Miami Beach officials struggled to enforce a new 8 p.m. curfew on Saturday in the South Beach entertainment district. Videos on social media showed hundreds of people gathered outside after dark saturday and law enforcement dispersing crowds.
In trying to control crowds and take a subject into custody, Miami Beach police say they used pepperballs. Two officers were also injured and taken to hospital, department said. Tweeter. Police stopped at least a dozen people, according to CNN.
The city of Miami Beach, worried about the larger than usual crowds taking the streets of South Beach and the threat of a coronavirus resurgence, declared a state of emergency and increased its curfew on Saturday in order to close the late evening spring break. partying which he said had gotten out of hand.
Law enforcement officials said many people were drawn to the city this year for spring break because, like the state as a whole, has relatively few viral restrictions. Hotel rooms and flights have also been drastically reduced, to make up for months of wasted time.
“It looked like a rock concert,” Raul J. Aguila, the city’s acting director, said at a hastily-organized press conference on Saturday afternoon after crowds took to the streets on Friday. “You couldn’t see the sidewalk and you couldn’t see the grass.”
Emergency measures, initially installed for 72 hours, were extended at the Sunday meeting until March 22, with the city manager empowered to extend it two more times, ending April 13. David Richardson, a commissioner at the meeting, said the problem facing the city “is that spring break and that’s why we know how big crowds we are.”
Earlier in the meeting, Mr Richardson said: ‘I think this is a lot of pent-up demand from the pandemic and people want to come out and our condition has been publicly announced as open which is helping to the problem. “
Miami-Dade County has already implemented a county-wide curfew at midnight.
Florida reopened months before the rest of the country, long before the recent wave of States like Texas who have lifted all or most of the foreclosure restrictions and hide warrants.
Miami-Dade County recently suffered one of the nation’s worst epidemics and more than 32,000 Floridians have died from the virus, an unthinkable cost that state leaders rarely acknowledge. The state is also believed to have the highest concentration of B.1.1.7, the most contagious and possibly deadliest variant of the virus first identified in Britain.
The new measures do not force Miami Beach hotels to close, but guests are encouraged to stay on hotel premises after curfews, and restaurants, bars and sidewalk cafes are due to close by 8 p.m.
Miami Beach’s entertainment district includes the iconic Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue, as well as Washington Avenue and Española Way, from Fifth to 16th Street. Police have started blocking people who are not city residents, hotel guests, or employees working in South Beach from traveling into town along the MacArthur, Venetian and Julia Tuttle Causeways from 9pm. hours until 6 am the next day.