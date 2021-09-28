Mexico tries to reduce asylum backlog amid frustrations

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) – In an attempt to reduce the backlog in Mexico’s asylum system and the resulting frustrations that drove thousands of claimants to the United States, Mexican authorities on Tuesday opened a gigantic visitor center outside a football stadium near the Guatemalan border.

The Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance, with the help of the National Guard and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, targeted those who had already made initial claims for protected status in Mexico but had waited months for a first interview.

The site outside the Tapachula Olympic Stadium could accommodate up to 2,000 people a day, said Alma Delia Cruz Márquez, local commissioner delegate.

Previously, huge crowds had taken to the streets around the commission’s downtown offices in Tapachula, scrambling to position themselves.

The commission receives 75% of all applications for protection status through its offices in the southern state of Chiapas, Cruz said. As of August, Mexico had received nearly 80,000 asylum applications.

“The protection we provide is reserved for people whose life, liberty or security are in danger in their country of origin,” said Cruz. “This does not constitute a permit or authorization to travel. “

In early September, groups of hundreds of migrants left Tapachula on foot, often tired of waiting for the overloaded asylum system to process their cases. Each time, the Mexican authorities separated the groups.

More recently, some 15,000 migrants, mostly Haitians, appeared on the border between Mexico and the United States. Some of them also had asylum cases open in Mexico, but were tired of waiting. U.S. officials spent a week cleaning up this camp in Del Rio, Texas, deporting some directly to Haiti and releasing others to the United States in the hope that they would appear before immigration officials in a later date.

Some of these migrants detained by Mexican authorities in Ciudad Acuña were returned south to Tapachula.

Some Tapachula activists viewed the efforts at the stadium with skepticism, wondering if the government is simply trying to appear helpful while maintaining a policy of confining migrants in southern Mexico.

Luis García Villagran, of the Center for Human Dignity, said Mexican authorities were trying to turn Tapachula into a detention center for migrants – it is already home to the largest in Latin America.

“These (reception centers) are palliatives. It’s a make-up that tries to show that the Mexican state with its institutions is solving or doing something with the phenomenon of immigration, ”he said.

Fraindy Sainteme, a Haitian migrant, said he had waited three months for his asylum claim to progress. Tuesday, at the reception center, they arranged to meet him to come back on Wednesday.

“I need my protocol and my final (document) to be here,” he said. “I’ve been here for a long time and they don’t give me papers.

He said he spent five years in Chile before arriving in Mexico this year. Ultimately, he hopes to reunite with his wife and daughter in Miami, but in the meantime he wishes to have legal status in Mexico as he now lives in conditions of overcrowding relying on the support of relatives elsewhere and does not. could not find work in Mexico.

Chenet, another Haitian migrant who declined to give his last name for security reasons, said someone outside the commission’s offices in Tapachula offered to facilitate the application for himself, his wife and their two children. The person billed him around $ 300, but he later learned that it was a scam.

“(They told me) I’m not in the system,” Chenet said. “The (appointment) is wrong. A UNHCR official encouraged him to file a report with the local prosecutor’s office.