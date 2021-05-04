Mexico promises investigation into ‘terrible’ metro collapse

At least 23 people were killed and 70 were injured when a train and an overpass collapsed in Mexico City.

A full investigation will be carried out into the causes of collapse of the viaduct who killed at least 23 people when one of Mexico City’s iconic orange metro trains plunged onto a busy road below, city mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said.

Two train cars suspended precariously from the damaged viaduct after Monday night’s crash, and rescue efforts were suspended amid fears more train parts and debris could collapse on the road.

Sheinbaum said it was too early to say who was responsible for what happened.

Speaking alongside Sheinbaum and other senior officials at a press conference, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the investigation must be carried out quickly and nothing will be withheld from the Mexican people.

“A full investigation will be carried out … to find out the truth,” said Lopez Obrador.

“From there, responsibility will be established,” he added.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who was mayor of the city during the construction of the viaduct, added that it was the most “terrible” accident to hit the local transport system and that he was ready to cooperate with the authorities in the investigation.

“I share the outrage that exists,” he said.

The search for the missing continues

Video of the collapse showed the structure collapsing over a stream of cars near the Olivos train station in the southeast of the city at around 10:30 p.m. local time (03:30 GMT Tuesday), sending clouds of dust and rubble.

Sheinbaum said one person was pulled alive from a car stuck on the road below, adding that 49 of the injured were hospitalized and seven were in serious condition and undergoing surgery.

She said the children were among the dead.

The viaduct was about five meters (16 feet) above the road in the Tlahuac borough, but the train passed over a concrete middle strip, which apparently reduced the number of casualties among the motorists on the road below.

Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a subway train has partially collapsed with train cars on it at the Olivos station in Mexico City, Mexico [Henry Romero/Reuters]

On Tuesday, family members continued to search for their loved ones.

Cristian Segura Osorio told The Associated Press he had visited three hospitals in search of his sister Angelica Segura Osorio, who he said was traveling on the metro when the incident occurred.

He said the mother-of-two did not answer calls on her cell phone or WhatsApp messages. She also does not appear in the patient lists of several hospitals where they searched for her.

“If anyone has seen her or knows anything, please help us,” said Segura Osorio, showing a photo of his missing sister wearing a yellow and black uniform.