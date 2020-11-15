Mexico hits one million COVID-19 cases, nearly 100,000 deaths

Mexico has the fourth highest death toll from the virus in the world after the United States, Brazil and India.

Mexico has passed one million cases of the coronavirus, according to senior health officials and has recorded nearly 100,000 confirmed deaths.

Mexican Director General of Health Promotion Ricardo Cortes Alcala announced on Saturday that the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Mexico now stands at 1,003,253, with at least 98,259 deaths from COVID-19.

The country has the fourth highest death toll from the virus in the world after the United States, Brazil and India, according to an AFP news agency tally based on official figures. It also has the 11th highest number of infections.

Critics attribute the growing toll of COVID-19 to the government’s refusal to follow internationally accepted practices in dealing with the pandemic, from wearing a face mask to lockdowns, testing and contact tracing.

Deputy Health Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell previously said any broader testing would be “a waste of time, effort and money” and that face masks “an ancillary measure to prevent the spread of the virus “.

Since the start of the pandemic, Mexico has only managed to administer about 2.5 million tests to its citizens; only seriously ill people are tested in Mexico. Testing only 1.9% of the population since the start of the pandemic has made it difficult, if not impossible, to effectively trace contacts, early detection of outbreaks or identify asymptomatic cases.

Meanwhile, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador hardly ever wears a mask, and Lopez-Gatell only occasionally does.

The government earlier declared a lockdown on March 23, although core economic activities remained open, without penalty for non-compliance.

Mexico City, the epicenter of the outbreak in the country, has tried an alternative approach, which involves identifying neighborhoods where clusters of cases have occurred and giving them special attention. Grim yellow warning signs stating “Attention!” You are entering a heavily infected area ‘now dotted around the city. Special kiosks are set up in these neighborhoods to provide testing, and a few health workers have gone door to door looking for cases. But it is rare.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum on Friday announced the closure of bars for 15 days and earlier closing times for restaurants, cinemas and gyms due to the rise in coronavirus infections and hospital admissions in the over the past week.

Sheinbaum also said the daily tests will be increased to 10,000.

For primary care physicians, the official response has at times been frustrating.

Dr Arturo Galindo, head of the infectious disease program at the National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition, one of Mexico’s leading public hospitals, has seen his intensive care unit fill up to 100% of its capacity these past few weeks as Mexicans relaxed and started to hang out more together. The hospital is now sending critical cases of COVID-19 to other treatment centers.

“I had arguments in the street when I say, ‘Hey, put on your face mask’, and people argue with me, citing the argument ‘well the president doesn’t do it’, and that is their only argument, “Galindo told the Associated Press news agency.

“It wouldn’t be bad if he (Lopez Obrador) led by example.”