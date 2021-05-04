Mexico City’s metro viaduct collapses on the road; 15 dead – Times of India

The video showed at least one broken train partially suspended and a car bomb under the rubble. AP Photo

MEXICO CITY: A viaduct at Mexico The subway collapsed Monday evening, sending a train plunging towards a road, trapping at least one car under the rubble and killing at least 15 people, authorities said.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said 70 people were injured, including 34 hospitalized, according to preliminary figures.

The video showed at least one broken train partially suspended and a car bomb under the rubble, with dozens of rescuers searching the wreckage. The viaduct was about 5 meters above the road in southern Mexico City.

“A support beam gave way,” Sheinbaum said, adding that the beam collapsed just as the train passed over it.

Rescue efforts were briefly halted at midnight as the partially suspended train was “very weak” and a crane had to be brought in. There were still people stuck inside the train, although “we don’t know if they’re alive,” Sheinbaum said.

The accident occurred on metro line 12, the construction of which was marred by complaints and accusations of irregularities.

“What happened in the metro today is a terrible tragedy,” the Mexican foreign minister tweeted. Marcelo Ebrard .