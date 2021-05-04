Mexico City train line collapsed, killing at least 20 people

At least 20 people have died in Mexico City after an elevated train line collapsed Monday evening, according to the mayor of the city.

A train belonging to the city’s metro service fell to the ground after falling from an overpass. At least 49 people have been taken to hospital, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum told a press conference: according to the Mexican press service Telediario.

“There are unfortunately children among the dead,” Sheinbaum said, according to the Associated Press. Sheinbaum said there could still be people trapped on the train, the AP reported.

Mexico City’s metro system is one of the largest in the world, according to the AP.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.