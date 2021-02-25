World
Mexico begins administering Russian vaccine Sputnik V – Times of India
MEXICO CITY: Mexican authorities administered their first photos Russiaof Sputnik Vaccine to residents of the capital on Wednesday, with people lining up at a vaccination post on the south side of the city, eager to obtain any possible protection.
“I just want to be vaccinated; I don’t care which company made it, ”said Ismael Avila, 72, from the southern district of Xochimilco. “I want to make it out alive.”
Avila said he was satisfied with the reported efficacy rate of the Russian vaccine of around 92%.
Some came to fear the long queues and the mess that marked the first stages of the vaccination campaign.
Berenice Alvarez, a housewife, took her father for the shot to Xochimilco, home to the city’s famous floating gardens.
“I expected to see a lot of people and a lot of disorganization, but we’re learning from our mistakes because it was more organized,” said Alvarez.
Retired Miguel Angel Leyte Mantilla was happy to have his chance. “I thought this was going to be a mess, but the truth is I was surprised. There was order. Dora Arguello Hernandez, 65, said: “I think whatever (vaccine) it is, it’s better to get the vaccine.
Mexico received its first shipment of 200,000 doses of the Sputnik vaccine on Monday, and the vaccines were first given to people over 60 in the poorest neighborhoods.
Mexico expects to receive 24 million doses of the Russian vaccine, but it is not known exactly when they will arrive.
The mainstay of the national immunization effort so far has been more than 1.5 million doses of Pfizer vaccine, which have been used primarily to immunize frontline health workers. Mexico has also received doses of AstraZeneca from a factory in India and has approved two Chinese vaccines, CanSino and Sinovac.
