Mexicans worry that even getting Covid won’t make their boss take it seriously

MEXICO CITY – A day after news broke that the Mexican president had contracted Covid-19, frustration flooded the line of Mexicans who eagerly waited on Monday to fill oxygen tanks for loved ones suffering from the same disease and at the end of their rope. breath.

For nearly a year, Mr López Obrador had played down the pandemic, claiming religious amulets protected him, refusing to wear masks and even drinking from the same clay pot as supporters. It was only a matter of time before he fell ill himself, some Mexicans said.

With the president now infected, what has hurt many Mexicans the most is not only that he has flouted basic safety precautions, but that he can also begin again to minimize the threat the growing pandemic poses. after his own illness.

They noted that with first-rate medical care provided in his living quarters, the president may well recover. But loved ones, on the other hand, will struggle to get even the most basic of care, whether it’s a bed in an overflowing hospital or simply supplies like oxygen that could help them survive. the House.