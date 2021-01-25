Mexicans worry that even getting Covid won’t make their boss take it seriously
MEXICO CITY – A day after news broke that the Mexican president had contracted Covid-19, frustration flooded the line of Mexicans who eagerly waited on Monday to fill oxygen tanks for loved ones suffering from the same disease and at the end of their rope. breath.
For nearly a year, Mr López Obrador had played down the pandemic, claiming religious amulets protected him, refusing to wear masks and even drinking from the same clay pot as supporters. It was only a matter of time before he fell ill himself, some Mexicans said.
With the president now infected, what has hurt many Mexicans the most is not only that he has flouted basic safety precautions, but that he can also begin again to minimize the threat the growing pandemic poses. after his own illness.
They noted that with first-rate medical care provided in his living quarters, the president may well recover. But loved ones, on the other hand, will struggle to get even the most basic of care, whether it’s a bed in an overflowing hospital or simply supplies like oxygen that could help them survive. the House.
“My father believed it – he believed it nothing would happen without wearing a mask,” said Lilia Ramírez Díaz, who was making the second trip of the day to fill an oxygen tank for her diabetic father, battling Covid- 19 at home.
“They both got sick,” she said, but the president “doesn’t have to search and beg for a tank of oxygen.”
A devastated Mexico is struggling to contain the pandemic. Three days before the president disclosed his own infection on Sunday, authorities announced more than 1,800 coronavirus deaths, break the record single-day deaths set a few days earlier.
In Mexico City, hospitals have a capacity of 89%. according to the most recent figures from the Ministry of Health, while nationally the figure is 60%. Nationwide, more than half of all hospital beds equipped with ventilators are full.
So far, more than 1.7 million people have contracted the virus in Mexico and nearly 150,000 people have died. It is the fourth highest death toll in the world. And some experts believe the real cost could be much higher.
Amid widespread mistrust of hospitals, many infected people choose to stay in their homes – and often die there. The cause of death may not be listed as Covid-19. That, combined with the country’s low testing levels, means the true toll of the pandemic is most likely much worse than the official.
While Mr López Obrador said on Sunday his symptoms were mild and he “remained positive”, doctors warned the 67-year-old heart attack survivor was in a high risk category.
And it remains to be seen whether his own fight against the virus will change the Mexican leader’s attitude towards him.
Mr. López Obrador is not the first world leader to fall ill with the coronavirus.
At the start of last year, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson persisted in shaking hands with Covid-19 patients to be admitted to hospital himself after contracting the disease.
Mr Johnson came out of his health emergency experience looking reprimanded and with a new intimate awareness of the danger of the virus. He then adopted the wearing of masks, locks and other measures designed to help stem the transmission.
But in Mexico, some public health experts fear their leader will follow former President Donald J. Trump more, who defeated the virus last year and then continued to downplay the pandemic and undermine recommendations from officials of health.
Several public health experts interviewed said they feared Mr López-Obrador might continue his opposition to wearing a mask, lockdowns and social distancing.
And if Mr López Obrador recovers and then highlights his own experience to ward off the danger, it could help worsen the outbreak of cases in Mexico, warned Laurie Ann Ximénez-Fyvie, head of the molecular genetics laboratory at the National Autonomous University. from Mexico.
“If López Obrador leaves this saying: ‘You see? I am a senior with high blood pressure, and do you see how I have done it? Let’s get back to business as usual, “then this could really push us to the limit,” said Dr Ximénez-Fyvie. “People could lower their guard even more, be more reckless.
“And the president has already done everything possible to let people let their guard down as it is.”
With a fragmented and weak opposition, there is little robust resistance to Mr. López Obrador’s political prescriptions. The ruling party, the National Regeneration Movement, was founded by Mr. López Obrador and it has great influence over its officials, who remove their masks when around the president to avoid upsetting him.
Even if Mr. López Obrador changes his message and urges citizens to take precautions, it may not work, some have warned.
“In Mexico it is very difficult to impose closures now, because much of the economy is informal,” said infectious disease specialist Dr Alejandro Macias. “The government can regulate the formal economy, but this ends up increasing the demand for the unregulated informal economy.”
The government had hoped to obtain enough doses of the vaccine to roll out an ambitious program to immunize most front-line health workers by the end of February. But that program was halted last week after Pfizer said it could no longer keep its promise to distribute 1.5 million doses in Mexico. As of Sunday, just under 630,000 doses had been administered across the country.
Mexican officials spoke with their Russian counterparts on Monday to obtain 24 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, but health experts warn that russian vaccineEfficiency and safety can not be guaranteed.
“Mexico has flown blindly throughout this pandemic,” said Dr Ximénez-Fyvie. “And now we blindly fly with the vaccine.”
