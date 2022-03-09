Mexican Women Protest Femicide as President Warns Against Violence

MEXICO CITY — An International Women’s Day rally in Mexico on Tuesday drew thousands of protesters, with throngs marching against violence and streaming past the presidential palace and national monuments in the capital that had been cordoned off with huge metal fences amid fears of unrest.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has been accused of not doing enough to stem the rise in femicidesurged calm while warning that the protests could turn violent.

The Mexico City police said they had seized Molotov cocktails, weapons such as bats and hammers and fireworks from protesters in the afternoon. Local news media reported that two protesters had been injured after swinging at a glass bus stop, which came crashing down on top of them.

The authorities had erected a protective metal barrier around the National Palace, the seat of government where the presidential family lives, and other historic buildings ahead of the protests.