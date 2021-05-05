World

Mexican President says Kamala Harris will likely be in Mexico on June 8 – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 1 hour ago
0 4 Less than a minute

Mexican President Lopez Obrador (Reuters)

MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that the U.S. vice president Kamala harris would likely visit Mexico on June 8 after the midterm legislative elections held in the country a few days earlier.
Lopez Obrador has yet to meet Harris or the US President in person yet Joe biden since the new American administration took office.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail


Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 1 hour ago
0 4 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Youth voice and action are essential to reforming global food systems

1 hour ago

Russia ready to promote direct Israeli-Palestinian contacts

2 hours ago

Peace is possible in Afghanistan

4 hours ago

To alleviate the hesitation over vaccines, Singapore is tightening restrictions and drafting a comedian.

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button