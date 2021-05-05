World
Mexican President says Kamala Harris will likely be in Mexico on June 8 – Times of India
Mexican President Lopez Obrador (Reuters)
MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that the U.S. vice president Kamala harris would likely visit Mexico on June 8 after the midterm legislative elections held in the country a few days earlier.
Lopez Obrador has yet to meet Harris or the US President in person yet Joe biden since the new American administration took office.
FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail
Source link