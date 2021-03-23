Mexican President Says Development Will Help Fight Migration

The United States is struggling to accommodate and process a growing number of migrants arriving at its southern border with Mexico.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday urged Washington to help boost development in Central America to address the root causes of illegal immigration ahead of a meeting with US officials on how to contain a jump in arrivals At the border.

Lopez Obrador told a press conference that the best way to reduce migratory pressures is to improve living standards in countries that traditionally send most people to the United States.

“People don’t go to the United States for fun, they go there out of necessity,” said Lopez Obrador. “We need support for the development of Central America and southern Mexico. Particularly in Central America. “

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the best way to reduce migratory pressures is to improve living standards in Central America and southern Mexico [File: Henry Romero/Reuters]

For years, most people seeking to cross the United States irregularly have been from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and the poorer regions of southern Mexico.

The US government said on Monday it was sending of envoys, including White House Border Coordinator Roberta Jacobson, to Mexico and Guatemala to seek their help in managing the surge in arrivals at the US border. Initial talks take place in Mexico on Tuesday.

Jacobson was due to meet with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Monday afternoon.

US officials are in trouble to house and treat a growing number of unaccompanied children, many of whom have been stuck in prison-like border crossings for days as they wait to be placed in overwhelmed government-run shelters.

The White House stressed Monday that the United States will work with the Mexican and Central American governments to alleviate the causes of migration and to emphasize to their populations that now is not the time to go north.

Jacobson is joined by Juan Gonzalez, senior director of the National Security Council for the Western Hemisphere, and Honduran-born diplomat Ricardo Zuniga, appointed this week as special envoy focusing on Central America.

US President Joe Biden holds virtual bilateral meeting with White House President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico on March 1, 2021 [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Zuniga is the first U.S. special envoy to the region since the Cold War-era conflicts of the 1980s.

US President Joe Biden has pledged to adopt a humanitarian policy towards migrants than his predecessor Donald Trump, as well as opening a path to citizenship for many people living in the country.

Mexico says that policy change encouraged people to think that it is now easier to enter the United States.