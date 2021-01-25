Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tests positive for COVID-19

The telegraph

The first case of New Zealand coronavirus in the community for more than two months has been identified as the South African variant and has likely been contracted in hotel quarantine, Health Minister Chris Hipkins said on Monday. The 56-year-old woman, recently returned from Europe, tested positive on Saturday, 10 days after completing her mandatory two weeks in isolation. Boris Johnson is under increasing pressure from ministers to tighten border controls to prevent new variants of the coronavirus from reaching the UK. And Health Minister Matt Hancock and Home Secretary Priti Patel are currently pushing for all arrivals to the UK to be quarantined at hotels. New Zealand has been widely praised for its handling of the pandemic, with just 25 deaths out of 1,927 confirmed cases of the virus in a population of five million. The latest case is New Zealand’s first in the community since mid-November and has been classified as a so-called more transmissible strain. “The strain of infection is the South African variant and the source of the infection is most likely another returnee,” Mr. Hipkins said. The woman was reportedly infected during quarantine by someone on the same floor of the hotel who tested positive two days before the woman left. The 56-year-old traveled to the Northland area near Auckland after being released from quarantine and exhibited symptoms for several days before being tested. Two people close to her, including her husband, have since returned negative tests and New Zealand’s director general of health, Ashley Bloomfield, said they had likely avoided contracting the disease due to the type of disease. ‘infection. “She didn’t talk about respiratory symptoms, it was more muscle pain, so she may not have shared or spread the virus much,” he said. “I don’t think it’s specific to this variant, it’s just the way it was expressed in this woman.” The World Health Organization has said there is no clear evidence that the South African variant leads to more serious illness or a higher death rate.