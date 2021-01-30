Mexican Lopez Obrador Hopes Worst Of COVID Illness Is Over

The 67-year-old leader appears in a video message from the National Palace to allay concerns about his condition.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said he is hopeful he will experience the worst of his coronavirus infection as he reappears in a video message to the nation.

“I still have COVID but doctors are already telling me that the critical phase has passed,” said the 67-year-old leader of the National Palace, where he has his office and official residence.

“Now I introduce myself to you so that there are no rumors,” he added in the video posted Friday on social networks.

“I’m fine although I still have to rest,” he said firmly.

Dressed in a suit, tie and overcoat – but without a face mask – he is seen walking and talking for about 13 minutes through the National Palace.

Lopez Obrador said that while in isolation he continues to work particularly on efforts to get more vaccines for Mexico, which has one of the highest COVID-19 death rates in the world, more from 156000.

The country launched a mass vaccination program on December 24, but like many countries, it is struggling to acquire enough doses.

Lopez Obrador said Mexico expects to receive six million doses from various manufacturers in February and 12 million in March, by which time he hopes to have given all elderly people a first injection.

History of heart problems

The left-wing populist, who has a history of heart problems and high blood pressure, announced on Sunday that he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 but had mild symptoms.

He joins other world leaders who have caught the virus, including former US President Donald Trump, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Health Ministry reported on Wednesday that Lopez Obrador had experienced brief episodes of mild fever and a mild headache.

The Mexican leader has refused to wear a mask except on rare occasions during the pandemic.

He has been accused by critics of downplaying the risks of the virus early in the crisis and of delaying enforcing a lockdown.

New coronavirus infections and deaths set daily records this month, leaving hospitals overwhelmed, especially in Mexico City, which has been on high alert since mid-December.