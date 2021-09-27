Mexican illustrators blur the lines of art in Paris

Maru Aguzzi at the exhibition in Paris, in front of works by Alejandro Magallanes (photo SWAN).

PARIS, Sept 27 (IPS) – So what is the difference between illustration and “art”? When asked this question, Maru Aguzzi responds with a wry smile: “Maybe the price?

Aguzzi is the curator of Gran Salón México-Paris – Contemporary Mexican Illustration, an exhibition that takes place at the Mexican Cultural Institute in the French capital until October 26. The exhibition brings together some forty illustrators, whose work includes painting, drawing, printmaking, video and other genres.

The pieces are surprisingly artistic, even if they are presented as illustrations. All are “original” works created especially for this exhibition, which is the first in France of the Gran Salón México, an annual art fair created by Aguzzi in 2014.

The mission of the fair, she says, is to offer a glimpse into the growing “wave” of illustration in the country and to introduce the public to some of the best contemporary works in this category – an area that “plays” with it. the limits of art.

“To say that price makes a difference might be the funny answer, but you can take it a step further and see how illustrators choose to explore content or not,” Aguzzi said. SWAN. “The way the work is presented, viewers don’t have to look for content or meaning as in the case of contemporary art, where the work requires some kind of commitment on the part of the viewer to be completed. Artwork has an immediate impact, and viewers may or may not like what they see. It’s that simple. “

Big roomParticipating illustrators use a variety of media, as do their “artist” peers, she said. The works on display range from oil and acrylic paintings on canvas to charcoal drawings on paper. In between, viewers can enjoy watercolors, collages, animation, and digital art.

In fact, some of the illustrators also exhibit at art fairs, further blurring the lines, Aguzzi said. They draw on a long tradition of Mexican artists working in various genres, as do renowned painters Diego Rivera and Rufino Tamayo – whose influence is felt in the current exhibition, alongside that of the artist. multi-gender Spanish Pablo Picasso, for example.

“Growing Up Together” by María Ponce, photo courtesy of Gran Salón México

Picasso and his paintings of women are evoked in a roundabout way in the illustrations of Rocca Luis Cesar (born in Guadalajara in 1986), while the more “veteran” Carlos Rodríguez (born in La Soledad, San Luis Potosí, 1980) relies on on images – like watermelon – that appear in Tamayo’s paintings.

Both illustrators convey a strong artistic sensibility, Rodríguez in particular being inspired by “classical painting, mythology, naive art and porn” – as his biography indicates. His two vibrant and erotic paintings in the exhibition were created specifically to evoke a Latin American vibe in Paris, Aguzzi said.

Another notable aspect of the exhibit is its sense of humor or satire, in addition to tackling serious topics, such as climate change and language rights. One of the youngest illustrators, María Ponce, born in Oaxaca in 1994, illustrates this with her color drawings on everyday life and with her work “Creciendo juntos”, which conveys the message that we must take care of the environment. and trees if we also wish to continue to thrive.

Meanwhile, illustrator and director Gabriela Badillo (b.1979) uses her work to showcase the indigenous languages ​​of Mexico through her 68 votes project, a series of videos with stories told in these languages. Badillo co-founded audiovisual production company Hola Combo with a belief in media social responsibility, according to the show, and she and her colleagues have worked with indigenous groups, including children, on creative initiatives.

His videos, and other film clips and animated works, add to the unexpected scope of the Gran Salón spectacle.

“The work that illustrators produce in Mexico encompasses many genres, and I really wanted to show that range,” Aguzzi said. SWAN.

Additional information:

https://icm.sre.gob.mx/francia/index.php/fr/ & https://gran.salon/