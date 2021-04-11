Mexican candidate accused of rape pledges to block elections

MEXICO CITY (AP) – A state candidate from Mexico’s ruling party accused of rape, who later had his candidacy quashed by regulatory authorities on other grounds, said on Sunday he would not allow not the elections in his home state unless he is allowed to run.

Félix Salgado is running for governor of the troubled Pacific Coast state of Guerrero. While two women accused him of rape, he was not charged and was allowed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party to continue running.

But at the end of March, election regulators ordered him to withdraw his ballot, saying he did not report his election expenses. The country’s electoral court last week ordered the Federal Electoral Institute to reconsider the decision.

Salgado leads a caravan of vehicles to protest outside the Electoral Institute’s office in Mexico City, and on Sunday, Salgado said unless that decision is overturned, he will not allow the June elections in Guerrero to go ahead without him.

“If we’re on the ballot, there will be an election,” Salgado told a crowd of supporters in Iguala, Guerrero. “If they’re not on the ballot, there won’t be an election.”

The threat is entirely credible in Guerrero, home to the resort town of Acapulco.

Guerrero is a violent state with a patchwork of drug gangs, militia, and militant farm groups that sometimes overlap. The elections have been partially disrupted in the past and many former governors have been forced to step down before the end of their terms.

López Obrador defended Salgado and criticized women’s groups who opposed his candidacy, calling it “an attack on democracy”.

The National Electoral Institute ruled at the end of March that Salgado had not declared the money he spent during the primary process and that his candidacy would no longer be officially recognized. But the court ordered the institute to review this decision.

Mexico will hold federal and state midterm elections on June 6.

Salgado won the nomination of López Obrador’s Morena party despite protests from women’s rights activists. He did not personally respond to the accusations, although his lawyer denied them.

Salgado has not been charged; the limitation period has expired in one case and the other is still under investigation.

Salgado, who goes by the nickname Toro, or “Bull,” is a former federal lawmaker and mayor of Acapulco who has been known for his questionable behavior in the past. He was filmed fighting with the police in Mexico City in 2000.