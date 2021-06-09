World
#MeToo protest hit by violence in Papua New Guinea – Times of India
PORT MORESBY: Violence has marred a rare #MeToo protest in Papua New Guineawith angry male counter-protesters disrupting proceedings and attacking the media, prompting calls for a police investigation on Wednesday.
Hundreds of people gathered at the University of Papua New Guinea on Tuesday to protest the sexual harassment and abuse of women on campus, carrying banners reading “It Ends Here”.
Gender-based violence is rife in the country, where the A estimated that two-thirds of women experience some form of domestic violence.
A group of men disrupted the march in front of the university library and attacked several journalists, although no serious injuries were reported.
The men reportedly opposed the march and believed the media was interfering in a case that should be resolved behind closed doors.
Chancellor of the University Robert Igara said on Wednesday it was not clear whether the men were students and called for them to be identified and reported to police.
Igara also said the university would take steps to improve the safety of students and staff on campus.
Until the legal reforms of 2013, domestic violence was rarely investigated.
