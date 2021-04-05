World
#MeToo: Harvey Weinstein appeals sexual assault conviction, calls for retrial – Times of India
Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein calls for a new trial, arguing that a New York judge denied him an impartial jury when he was sentenced last year sexual assault and rape, according to a court file Monday.
Weinstein, 69, was convicted in March 2020 by Judge James Burke of Manhattan criminal court to 23 years in prison for assaulting ex-production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping ex-aspiring actress Jessica mann.
Weinstein’s court record says he was denied the presumption of innocence when Burke allowed the jury to hear testimony from women who alleged Weinstein assaulted them even though their allegations did not result in a charge criminal.
Weinstein has denied any non-consensual sexual encounter.
