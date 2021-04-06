World
#MeToo: Harvey Weinstein appeals conviction, blames “ cavalier ” judge – Times of India
NEW YORK: More than a year after Harvey Weinsteinof rape conviction, his lawyers are calling for a new trial, saying in court documents Monday that this landmark #MeToo lawsuit that put him behind bars has been backed up by inappropriate rulings from a judge who has been “cavalier” in protecting the rights of the disgraced film mogul to a fair trial.
In a 166-page brief filed with a state appeals court, Weinstein’s attorneys repeatedly attempted to Manhattan Judge James Burke, arguing that he influenced the outcome of the trial with repeated rulings favorable to prosecutors – including a ruling allowing other accusers to testify on allegations that never led to criminal charges .
Weinstein’s attorneys also challenged Burke’s refusal to fire a juror who wrote a novel involving predatory older men, as well as his decision to allow prosecutors to call an expert on victim behavior and the myths of the victim to testify. rape while rejecting testimony on similar topics from defense experts.
“Mr. Weinstein was entitled to a fair trial by an impartial jury,” lawyers Barry Kamins, John Leventhal and Diana Fabi-Samson wrote in the brief.
“The trial court should have been extremely vigilant to protect this most important right of the defendant,” they wrote. “Instead, the trial court was cavalier in its obligation to safeguard this right and the consequences for Mr. Weinstein were dire.”
Weinstein, 69, was convicted in February 2020 of an indictable sexual act for coercing oral sex on a television and film production assistant in 2006 and for third degree rape for an attack on an actress in grass in 2013.
He was acquitted of first degree rape and two counts of predatory sexual assault by the actor Annabella sciorraThe rape allegations in the mid-1990s – testimony his lawyers said Monday was so dated it should never have been allowed.
Burke sentenced Weinstein to 23 years in state prison, which his lawyers on Monday called “too harsh and excessive.” Given his previously clean criminal record, his renowned career as an Oscar-winning film producer, and his history of charitable giving, Weinstein’s lawyers argued that he deserved a much lighter sentence.
Weinstein is also accused in California of assaulting five women in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2013. His extradition has been delayed due to the pandemic. Weinstein tested positive for the coronavirus shortly after arriving at maximum security Wende Correctional Center near Buffalo Last spring.
Weinstein maintains his innocence and maintains that all sexual activity was consensual.
Weinstein’s attorney said at the time of his conviction that he was “somewhat flabbergasted” by the verdict but remained “cautiously optimistic” that he could prevail on appeal. They filed a notice of appeal in April 2020. The arguments are not expected for several months.
A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on Monday’s case, saying, “We will respond in our court brief.”
Douglas Wigdor, a lawyer for several of Weinstein’s accusers, said in a statement that the appeal “is a desperate attempt to overturn a fair trial overseen by Judge Burke and the findings of a well-reasoned and thoughtful jury. We are confident that the appeal will not change his conviction and sentence. ”
In their case, lawyers for Weinstein argued that he was tried under “carnival conditions”, with protesters chanting “rapist” outside the courthouse, and that Burke should have acceded to their demands for delay or move the trial, especially after Los Angeles authorities. announced the new charges against Weinstein just as jury selection began.
Burke, they wrote, “refused to acknowledge any prejudice that could hurt (Weinstein) either by the accusations exposed with great fanfare in California or by the intimidation tactics in and around the courthouse.”
Judge’s decision to allow testimony from three women whose allegations did not lead to charges in the New York case “flooded” the trial with “excessive, random and highly questionable prior wrongdoing evidence “.
Rules vary from state to state for calling witnesses to testify about “prior bad acts” outside of actual charges. The New York rules, shaped by a landmark ruling in a 1901 poisoning case, are among the most restrictive.
In People v Molineux, the state’s highest court overturned the conviction of a chemist accused of poisoning a rival with cyanide seltzer because prosecutors relied too heavily on evidence suggesting that he had previously poisoned someone else.
Weinstein’s attorneys argued that the additional testimony went beyond describing motive, expediency, intent or a common pattern or plan and essentially put him on trial for crimes he did not know. was not charged and against whom he had not had the opportunity to defend himself.
“Because the evidence on the alleged offenses was weak, the prosecution inundated the jury with numerous stories of alleged misconduct (much of which was not of a criminal nature) which served no legitimate evidentiary purpose but simply portrayed Weinstein as loathsome, “Weinstein’s lawyers wrote.
