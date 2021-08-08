Messi in tears at Barcelona farewell press conference

Barcelona have said they can’t afford to keep the 34-year-old Argentinian superstar, six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Lionel Messi choked back tears by starting a press conference in which he confirmed he was leaving Barcelona, ​​where he has played his entire career.

“I have tried to behave with humility and respect and I hope that is what will be left with me when I leave the club,” Messi said at a press conference as hundreds of fans, many of them wore his number 10 shirt, crowded outside Barca’s Camp Nou stadium to bid. farewell to the player.

The 34-year-old Argentinian superstar, six-time Ballon d’Or winner, has been out of contract since late June and Barca say they can’t afford to keep him.

“This year my family and I were convinced that we were going to stay here, at home – that’s what we wanted more than anything,” said a suitable Messi as he struggled to contain his emotions.

Best applause

Of

All

Time pic.twitter.com/YoJt8nkTZc – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2021

Messi did not say what his immediate plans were but said joining Paris St-Germain was one of the options.

“As long as I continue to be competitive and my body responds [I’ll carry on playing], “he added.” As long as I can, I will continue to compete.

The 34-year-old, who has been at Barcelona for 21 years, becoming his all-time goalscorer with 682, broke down before giving a speech and was greeted with a long standing ovation from the media, current and former teammates and presence coaches.

Messi has said he believes he will stay at the club, with a five-year deal on a 50% pay cut, only for a surprise U-turn to occur at the end of last week.

“My contract was never the problem… What I know is that I did everything I could. The club say that couldn’t have happened because of La Liga. I can guarantee you that I did everything I could to stay. Last year I didn’t want to and I said it, but this year it was different.

The 35 trophies he won during his time at the club were showcased for what the club described as a private photoshoot after the press conference.

Fans await Lionel Messi’s arrival outside Camp Nou [Albert Gea/Reuters]