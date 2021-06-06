World
Merkel’s party wins latest German state poll ahead of general election – Times of India
MAGDEBOURG (GERMANY): Angela MerkelThe CDU party on Sunday won a convincing victory in the last regional vote before the first general election in 16 years without counting the veteran Chancellor, giving a major boost to her potential Conservative successor.
The CDU led by new party leader Armin Laschet won around 36% of the vote in Saxony-Anhalt, showed the first results, well ahead of the second far-right AfD party with 22.5%.
“This is essentially a sensational result,” said CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak.
“The CDU clearly won this election.”
Merkel’s party has been a dominant force in the former East German state of Saxony-Anhalt for decades, topping all but one state election since reunification in 1990.
But there had been nervousness before the vote because pollsters had predicted a neck-and-neck race between the CDU and the anti-immigration AfD.
Ralf Brinkhaus, who heads the Conservative parliamentary group, said Sunday’s clear result “gives us a positive wind” for the national elections.
“It is also a success for Armin Laschet”, he added.
Named the Tory candidate for chancellor in April, Laschet inherited a series of issues, including anger over the government’s handling of the pandemic and a corruption scandal involving shady anti-coronavirus mask contracts.
In the last German regional elections in March – in the states of Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Württemberg – the CDU recorded its worst results in both states.
Laschet himself had also suffered from low popularity, following damaging internal feuds within the Conservatives over the nomination of the candidate chancellor.
But the mood has improved in Germany in recent weeks with the country’s vaccination campaign accelerating and large parts of the country reopening after months of closures.
Ziemiak credited Laschet with the good performance on Sunday, highlighting his participation in the campaign there with the Prime Minister of the State of Saxony-Anhalt, Reiner Haseloff.
The result, up from 29.8 in 2016, was “the biggest increase (in the share of votes) in a state election since the CDU won in North Rhine-Westphalia in 2017” – a victory that Laschet had obtained for the CDU.
“The voters of Saxony-Anhalt gave Laschet an invaluable gift. After his mixed start as a chancellor candidate, it was clear he wouldn’t be a man who would spark euphoric optimism for his campaign. On the contrary, the motto was to do nothing, ”said Spiegel Online.
“What he needs above all is calm, and now he has it,” he added.
Laschet pledged to keep the CDU as a “force in the political middle ground” and vowed not to work with the AfD.
The AfD took a solid foothold in Saxony-Anhalt with 24% of the vote in 2016, after capitalizing on anger over Merkel’s decision to allow a wave of migrants from countries torn by conflict such as the Syria in 2015.
But the party failed to improve on its previous score, despite recent steps taken to attract voters by presenting itself as the party denigrating Merkel’s strict shutdown measures during the pandemic.
For the leader of the Greens Annalena Baerbock, whose party obtained a disappointing result in Saxony-Anhalt with between 6 and 6.5%, the success of the CDU is due to voters seeking to block the AfD.
Many people voted for the CDU because they “didn’t want right-wing extremists in government,” she said.
She admitted, however, that the Greens’ performance was worse than expected, as she blamed Saxony-Anhalt’s “specific” electoral landscape for the performance.
Even if this is an improvement from 5% in 2016, the result could interrupt the momentum of the Green Party at the national level – already hurt by a series of blunders in recent weeks.
Campaigning with a clear focus on climate protection, the party had “not achieved what we planned to do,” Baerbock said.
