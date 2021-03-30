Merkel’s party leader vows to boost confidence among German voters

BERLIN (AP) – Chancellor Angela Merkel’s new party leader on Tuesday pledged to restore voter confidence after discontent over the handling of the pandemic in Germany and a scandal over the enrichment of lawmakers in mask purchase agreements that led to a sharp drop in its approval rate.

Armin Laschet, the governor of Germany’s most populous state, won the leadership of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union in January. He hopes to succeed Merkel as chancellor, but the center-right Union bloc dominated by the CDU has yet to choose its candidate for the national elections on September 26.

He did not enjoy a honeymoon. This month, the CDU suffered serious losses in two state elections, while national polls have shown the Union forgoing the gains it has made through Merkel’s handling of the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

This was not helped by claims that several lawmakers from the CDU and its sister Bavarian party, the Christian Social Union, profited from trade deals last year as Germany scrambled to ‘get masks. Some of these lawmakers left their parties.

“Mistakes in handling the pandemic and some personal wrongdoing, selfishness in our own ranks, have led to a decrease in confidence in the reliability and capacity of the Union as a whole,” said Laschet. “I say today: we will change this, we will do better. I will take personal responsibility for it. “

German authorities are counting on an increase in vaccine stocks after Easter to speed up the country’s hitherto slow vaccination campaign. However, there are differences in how to respond to the current rise in infections. While Merkel defenders to overthrow with some recent easing of restrictions, Laschet and others prefer to use rapid tests to keep stores and other facilities open.

Laschet’s speech came on Tuesday as he kicked off the process of crafting the Union’s electoral platform – something his rivals for the Chancellery, the green environmentalists and the center-left social democrats, have already published.

The CDU represents a “model of freedom but also of social responsibility,” said Laschet.

“We are the bulwark against ideological policies that affect every part of people’s lives,” he added.

Laschet’s speech was long on his characteristic optimism, as well as the discussions of freedom and modernization, but – with the process of building the party platform still to come – it lacked detail. He stressed a great need to fix the technological gaps exposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Laschet said another lesson from the pandemic is that “you cannot regulate centrally from above, until the last institution, who can be vaccinated, how, where and when, what forms need to be filled out. . “

“We must trust those who do it on the spot more, give them more free space and more flexibility”, he added, calling for “a highly efficient, thin, strong, flexible and efficient state” .

Laschet called on Germany and Europe to become “the world’s pharmacy”, shedding dependence on China, and stressed the importance of “green hydrogen” in boosting renewable energy.

“I want our country to become climate neutral not with bureaucracy, as our competitors advocate, but with innovation, with sustainable technologies and with the instruments of the market economy,” he said.

The Union is expected to decide between Easter and the end of May whether Laschet or CSU leader Bavarian governor Markus Soeder will be the center-right candidate for chancellor.

Soeder, who advocated tighter coronavirus restrictions, painted a darker picture of the political situation. He warned last weekend that “an atmosphere of change is emerging in the country”.