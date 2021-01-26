Merkel’s chief of staff sparks debate on debt brake in conservative camp

BERLIN, Jan.26 (Reuters) – Conservatives on Tuesday rejected an appeal by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff, who said Berlin would not be able to meet strict budget rules for a few years.

Helge Braun’s comments, in an editorial for the business daily Handelsblatt, were the clearest sign so far that the government is seeking leeway to spend more freely once the coronavirus crisis – during which he has supported the economy with unprecedented support programs – has been overcome.

“The debt brake cannot be met in the years to come, even with otherwise strict spending discipline,” Braun wrote.

Parliament suspended the rule, which normally limits new federal government borrowing to 0.35% of economic output, for 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eckhardt Rehberg, spokesperson on budget matters for Merkel’s conservatives in the lower house of parliament, said party lawmakers continued to adhere to it and viewed fiscal sustainability as non-negotiable.

“The cause of the eurozone crisis was not too little but too much debt,” he said.

Christian Ploss, leader of the CDU in the state of Hamburg, agreed that the rule should not be relaxed. “The CDU is the party of fiscal prudence … and it should stay that way,” he told Reuters.

Berlin incurred € 130.5 billion ($ 158.3 billion) in new net debt in 2020, the highest annual borrowing in its post-war history, and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz expects to increase it to 180 billion euros this year.

Braun suggested lawmakers should allow more debt to be issued for a few more years. But there should be a “clear date” for the rule to come into effect again.

Sven-Christian Kindler, chief budget lawmaker for the opposition Greens, welcomed Braun’s proposal, saying reform to increase public investment was long overdue.

Polls suggest the Greens are set to become the Conservatives’ junior partner in the coalition after the September federal election, when Merkel steps down as Chancellor. ($ 1 = 0.8243 euros) (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Andreas Rinke; editing by John Stonestreet)