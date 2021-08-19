Merkel’s ally: the United States is now responsible for the situation in Afghanistan

BERLIN (AP) – A leading member of the center-right Union bloc of German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday called on the United States to provide funding and shelter to those fleeing Afghanistan now.

“The United States of America bears the primary responsibility for the current situation,” said Markus Soeder, Governor of Bavaria. “Due to their decision to leave Afghanistan, partly too hastily, they have primary responsibility. “

Soeder noted that the United States had already provided security guarantees for the evacuation of foreigners and local personnel from Kabul, and should do the same “when it comes to providing financial support to neighboring countries, particularly for the UNHCR and, if necessary, also for the reception of people. . “

The UN refugee agency has said that so far most of the displacement following the Taliban seizure has occurred within Afghanistan. But some German officials are already warning of a repeat of the 2015 migrant crisis that saw hundreds of thousands of people from Asia and Africa come to Europe.

Soeder, who heads the exclusively Bavarian Christian Social Union, said fears of a new influx of migrants should not be exploited in the campaign for the upcoming national elections in Germany.

“Of course, you have to make sure that there is no uncontrolled movement of people,” he said. “But I also say that not repeating 2015 for us is not to exploit the migration issue … in the electoral campaign.”

Soeder, who lost an offer to be the The Union candidate to succeed Merkel, was heavily criticized in 2018 for talking about the need to fight “asylum tourism”.