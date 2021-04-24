Merkel urges Germans to stick to coronavirus rules

BERLIN, April 24 (Reuters) – Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday called on Germans to stick to tighter coronavirus restrictions imposed in areas with high infection rates over the weekend, saying the measure was necessary to break a third wave of infections.

Both Houses of Parliament approved amendments to the Infection Protection Act earlier this week to give the federal government more powers to tackle the third wave of the pandemic.

Merkel drafted the law after some of the 16 federal states refused to implement tougher measures despite an upsurge in COVID-19 cases and in defiance of a lockdown deal reached in March.

“This is something new in our fight against the pandemic. And I have no doubts that it is urgently needed,” Merkel said in her weekly video podcast.

“It serves the purpose of first slowing down the third wave of the pandemic, then stopping it and finally reversing it.”

Like many other European countries, Germany is struggling to contain an aggressive third wave of cases, with efforts complicated by the more contagious variant of B117, which first appeared in the UK, and an onset of relatively slow vaccination.

If the number of infections declines in the coming weeks, systematic testing will help allow a controlled and lasting easing of restrictions, Merkel promised.

“And our vaccination campaign is gaining momentum. This is the key to overcoming the pandemic,” added the Chancellor.

“I am convinced that if we can now succeed in reducing infections significantly and quickly, we will be able to release them step by step for the foreseeable future,” Merkel said.

“Let us do what is necessary again and show each other respect and responsibility,” she added.

The new law allows the government to impose curfews between midnight and 5 a.m. (local time CET) in areas where the incidence of the virus exceeds 100 cases per 100,000 residents three days in a row. The rules include stricter limits on private gatherings, sports and store openings.

The story continues

Schools will have to close and resume online classes if the incidence of the virus exceeds 165 cases per 100,000 residents three days in a row.

Factories and offices remain open, employers should allow most employees to work from home, and offer frequent coronavirus testing for those who cannot work remotely.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 23,392 in the past 24 hours to 3,268,645, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for Infectious Diseases showed on Saturday. The national seven-day average of cases per 100,000 population remained roughly unchanged at 164. (Report by Michael Nienaber, edited by Clelia Oziel)