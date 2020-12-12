Merkel to discuss tighter lockdown with German states on Sunday – sources

BERLIN, December 12 (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to discuss tightening lockdown restrictions with state leaders on Sunday as coronavirus infections rise and amid growing calls for action, said to Reuters sources familiar with the matter.

Germany has been in partial lockdown for six weeks, with bars and restaurants closed but shops and schools open. Some regions have already imposed more severe measures.

Discussions on Sunday will focus on whether stores should be closed before the Christmas break and when for such a move, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told the RND press group on Saturday that hospital intensive care units were starting to be stretched to their limits and Germany could not wait until after Christmas to respond.

“We need to clarify how things will continue now,” he said. “Otherwise, the pandemic will get out of hand.”

Germany, which has Europe’s largest economy, was more successful than many European countries in bringing the pandemic under control during the first wave in March and April, but struggled to reverse the trend in the second wave with what has been dubbed a “lockdown lite”.

New daily coronavirus infections soared to 28,438, while the daily death toll stood at 496, data from the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases (RKI) showed on Saturday. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke. Written by Tom Sims. Editing by Mark Potter)