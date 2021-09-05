Merkel: rebuilding flooded areas will take a long time

BERLIN (AP) – Despite Germany’s commitment to reconstruction, it will be a long time before regions damaged by the devastating July floods are restored, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday as she visited places severely damaged by flooding.

“Reconstruction will take a long time,” Merkel told reporters on Sunday in flood-stricken Hagen in North Rhine-Westphalia state.

Merkel visited a bridge in Hagen which was destroyed but was almost rebuilt and spoke to firefighters in the Sauerland region who had lost two colleagues during rescue efforts in July, German news agency dpa reported.

More than 180 people have died in Germany and hundreds more were injured in the floods of July 14 and 15, which also claimed lives in neighboring Belgium. Heavy rains turned small streams into raging torrents, sweeping away houses, bridges and cars.

The German government quickly put in place an immediate aid program of around 400 million euros ($ 475 million) for flood victims. Last month, he agreed to provide 30 billion euros ($ 35.6 billion) in long-term aid to help rebuild affected regions.

Merkel was accompanied by Armin Laschet, state governor of North Rhine-Westphalia, who is also the candidate of the center-right Union bloc in the hope of succeeding Merkel as chancellor in the parliamentary elections Germans of September 26. Merkel will not stand for re-election after almost 16 years as Chancellor.

Laschet has pledged that his government will take care of the places and people most affected by the flood damage “so that they can once again live in their own homes.” He pledged to help rebuild kindergartens and schools and prepare factories so workers can return to work.

