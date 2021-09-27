Merkel: narrow victory of social democrats against Merkel bloc in elections – Times of India

BERLIN: The party that narrowly beat outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel The bloc pushed for a quick deal on a coalition government on Monday, but Europe’s largest economy could still experience weeks of uncertainty after an election that failed to set a clear direction. Olaf Scholz , the candidate of the center-left Social Democrats, called on Merkel’s center-right Union bloc to join the opposition after experiencing its worst poll result ever. The two finished with well under 30% of the vote, which seemed to hand the keys to power into the hands of two opposition parties.The SPD, Germany’s oldest party, won 25.7% of the vote, up five percentage points from the 2017 federal election, ahead of Merkel. CDU / CSU conservative block on 24.1%, according to provisional results. The kingmakers, the Greens came in with 14.8% and the FDP won 11.5%. It will likely take at least three parties to form a government and the Social Democrats and CDU / CSU were planning to hold talks to that end. Scholz said he hoped to agree on a coalition before Christmas, “if possible”. However, his conservative rival Armin Laschet, 60, said he could still try to form a government despite leading the CDU / CSU bloc to their worst national election result ever.

Scholz allayed concerns that long bargaining and a new multi-party government would mean unstable leadership. “Germany has always had coalition governments, and it has always been stable,” he said. If Scholz succeeds in forming a coalition, the former mayor of Hamburg would only become the fourth chancellor of the SPD after WWII and the first since Merkel took power in 2005. Merkel’s outgoing government will remain in office until for a successor to be sworn in, a process that can take weeks or even months