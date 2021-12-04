Merkel makes one last appeal for Germans to get vaccinated

BERLIN (AP) – Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday made what is likely her last appeal before stepping down next week for Germans to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Merkel gave what is expected to be her last weekly video message two days after federal and state leaders decided on a series of measures intended to break a wave of coronavirus infections.

The measures include the exclusion of unvaccinated people across the country from non-essential shops, restaurants and sporting and cultural venues. In the longer term, Parliament will consider a general mandate on vaccines.

At least 68.9% of Germans are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, falling short of the government’s target of a minimum vaccination rate of 75%. The number of unvaccinated residents has been blamed as a key factor in a wave of new cases of the virus in recent weeks.

Official figures suggest the infection rate may now stabilize, but at too high a level.

The National Center for Disease Control on Saturday reported 64,510 new daily cases and a 7-day infection rate of 442.7 new cases per 100,000 population. 378 more deaths in 24 hours brought Germany’s total in the pandemic to 102,946.

“Each of them leaves behind families or friends, stunned, speechless and helpless,” Merkel said in her video message. “It’s so bitter because it’s preventable. With effective and safe vaccines, we have the key in our hands.”

She renewed an appeal to the Germans to take the virus seriously, adding that the new omicron variant “appears to be even more contagious than the previous ones”.

“Get vaccinated, whether it’s a first shot or a booster,” Merkel said. “Every vaccination helps. “

