Merkel gets the blow from AstraZeneca: spokesperson – Times of India
BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel Friday received her first dose of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, more than two weeks after German authorities recommended the use of the stroke only for people aged 60 and over.
“I am delighted to have received my first vaccination with AstraZeneca today. I thank everyone involved in the vaccination campaign and everyone who is getting vaccinated. Vaccination is the key to getting out of the pandemic,” said the 66-year-old in a tweet posted by his spokesperson Steffen Seibert.
Merkel is stepping down this year after almost 16 years in office.
In 2019, she sparked concerns for her health with a series of tremors in public, but she has appeared to be in good shape since then.
Merkel had often been asked about her vaccination plans, but insisted she would wait her turn under Germany’s strict priority policy on the coronavirus vaccine.
The German capital, its own city-state, opened vaccination to all people over 60 earlier this month.
German officials have worked to build public confidence in AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which has been a roller coaster ride in Europe.
Germany’s STIKO vaccine commission said at the end of March that it was recommending the use of the vaccine only for people 60 years of age and older because of concerns about several cases of blood clotting in young vaccine recipients.
People under the age of 60 can still take AstraZeneca in consultation with their doctor and if they are fully aware of the potential risks.
Several other countries, including FranceSpain and Canada have also imposed age limits for the AstraZeneca vaccine due to rare but very serious blood clots.
Denmark this week banned the use of AstraZeneca injections due to problems with blood clots, just as the EU has said it expects 50 million doses of Pfizer vaccine sooner than expected.
French Industry Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher said on Friday that the EU was very unlikely to renew its vaccine contracts with AstraZeneca although no decision has been made.
the European Medicines Agency At the end of March, experts probing links between AstraZeneca’s vaccine and the rare reports of coagulation found no specific risk factors, but are continuing their research.
the World Health Organization also said AstraZeneca’s shot was safe.
